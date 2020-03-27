Back to news
news
Competitions

#MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Staying Home

Send your turbo pics in to win Decathlon schwag
by Liam Cahill
Fri, Mar 27, 2020 15:19
0

It's time for another #MyCyclingWeekend and we want to see your indoor training setup.

If you're staying home but still getting the miles in on the turbo, then Decathlon want to know about it.

They've got a pair of their snazzy cycling socks to give away to one lucky winner and entering is really simple.

Snap a photo of you doing your turbo session and upload it to Instagram or Twitter using #MyCyclingWeekend.

We'll be picking a winner on Monday, but before you go, here are some brilliant examples.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#stiamoacasachallenge #technogym #mycyclingweekend

A post shared by Antonio Quartuccio (@antonioquartuccio) on

#mycyclingweekend
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments