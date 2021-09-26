Motorist to stand trial for killing cyclist three years after tragedy

A motorist is to go on trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving almost three years after a cyclist was killed.

Gregg Marsh, 22, of Bracken Hill, Ackworth, West Yorkshire pleaded not guilty to the charge during a short hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday morning (24 September).

The unnamed cyclist was struck by a car on the A638 Doncaster Road in South Elmsall, close to the Next distribution, at around 6.40am on December 21, 2019, the Wakefield Express reports.

Marsh will stand trial on December 5 next year.

"Please note we are unable to accept comments on this story"