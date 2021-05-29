Majority of people support building more segregated cycle lanes, new research finds

A new study has found 64 per cent of people support building more segregated cycle lanes, even if it means less road space for cars.

The research from the Department for Transport, found the majority of people support the roll out of dedicated cycle lanes.

The survey, conducted annually, also showed that the creation of more off-road cycle paths would encourage 55 per cent of us to cycle regularly.

Safer roads in general (53 per cent) and better maintained road surfaces (49 per cent) would also help get more people out on bikes.

Interestingly, the people who said that none of the options given would make them cycle more were then asked why they felt that was.

The most common answer given was 'cycling is not for people like me' (27 per cent).

Despite that, nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) supported the creation of dedicated cycle lanes in their local area, even if that meant less road space for cars.

Other findings from the report, The National Travel Attitudes Study, included the fact that only 58 per cent of respondents felt confident when riding a bike.

Out of those brave enough to admit they didn't feel confident about their cycling skills, 14 per cent said they would like to attend a training course.

The survey also looked at the rise of e-bikes and people's attitudes towards them.

Nearly two in three said they still know very little about them and 51 per cent said they think electric bikes are too expensive.

However, the idea of being able to try riding an e-bike in a traffic free environment (40 per cent) or being loaned one for a month (32 per cent) were both viewed as good ways of getting more people riding electric bicycles.