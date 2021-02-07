Support road.cc

Barwell Business Park via LFB on Twitter

“Devastating” fire at Specialized UK’s southwest London offices

It took firefighters four hours to get blaze under control at business park in Chessington
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Feb 07, 2021 14:59
0

Specialized UK last night suffered what it describes as a “devastating effect” after fire broke out last night at its UK offices in south-west London.

Firefighters spent four hours to get the fire under control after being alerted to it at around 6.30pm, with eight appliances from the LFB supplemented by four from Surrey Fire & Rescue at the scene of the blaze in Barwell Business Park, Chessington, in the London Borough of Kingston-upon-Thames.

In an email to road.cc, the US-based bicycle brand’s UK head of marketing, said: “Last night, we were notified that a fire had affected our UK headquarters in Chessington.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt, but we are sad to report that the fire has had a devastating effect to our offices.

“There will be some short-term changes to certain business operations, but the Specialized UK warehouse is located elsewhere, and riders should not be concerned.

“We thank our retailer partners for their patience and understanding at this difficult time,” she added.

Besides Specialized UK, two other cycling businesses have premises at the business park – Karbon Kinetics, owner of the GoCycle e-bike brand and which is just across the road from Specialized UK, and Canyon UK, around 150 metres or so further north at the site.

Barwell Business Park via Google Maps.PNG

Specialized’s logo, at the rear of its premises, can be seen in the centre of the picture in the tweet below from LFB.

Another tweet of drone images streamed to LFB’s control room includes a thermal image which comparison with satellite images from Google Maps suggests that the fire was centred on CORT Furniture, whose premises abut those of Specialized UK.

Barwell Business Park fire thermal image via LFB on Twitter
Specialized UK satellite image via Google Maps.PNG

 

Specialized
London Fire Brigade
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

