Hackney Council collects £2.7 million from drivers who breached LTN rules

Hackney Council has collected £2.7m by fining drivers for breaching low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) rules.
Parking officials have given motorists 69,956 penalty charge notices (PCNs) since the scheme was introduced in June 2020.
Hackney issued 44,525 PCNs for LTN breaches in 2020 alone – behind only Lewisham Council, who gave 61,351 from July to December.
Internal council analysis revealed that 82 per cent of drivers fined didn’t even live in the borough lending support to accusations that drivers are treating Hackney as a 'rat run', the Hackney Gazette reports.
A network of council-run CCTV cameras monitors traffic in and out of the neighbourhoods.
> Hackney anti-LTN group fails to secure judicial review of emergency active travel measures
Drivers caught breaching the LTN are immediately sent a £130 fine in the post – but the sum is reduced by half if paid within 14 days.
The £2,748,283 raised through fines will be put back into the borough’s transport budget.
An analysis of the London Fields LTN revealed that traffic dropped by an average of 44 per cent – with some roads seeing reductions of up to 94 per cent.
Cllr Mete Coban, portfolio holder for transport, said: “LTNs are important because they discourage through-traffic from using neighbourhood streets – where there are fewer pedestrian crossings and roads are less able to handle high volumes of traffic – and encourage people to switch local car journeys for walking and cycling."
“We don’t want to issue anyone a PCN, but unfortunately, a small minority of drivers are continuing to try to use Hackney’s residential streets as rat-runs."
The councillor stated that the high number of PCNs demonstrates the "scale of the challenge'.
One LTN by me in Southwark was routinely ignored by a sizeable minority of motorists for the first six months after installation. The planters are...
Pffft! Life jackets are for filthy casuals - I go for a proper BCD although they don't work so well when not connected to compressed air.
Yes, at the discretion of the rider. It's not for drivers to decide...
What have I been banging on about crowd control these past few days? there, case in point.
The only Shimano long drop brakes I could find recently were the R451. They are Tiagra level so have the one piece pads which aren't vey good. When...
You need an 11-34 as that has a 15 but no 12 or 14
I bought a small, cheap ultrasonic cleaner for initial cleaning of my chain before applying wax, but I don't bother with that these days and just...
"The pedals mount with an 8mm Allen key and rest vertically, SPD mechanism rearwards. You soon get the hang of scooping them forward if wearing...
Dave, you know it doesn't work like that......
It was surprisingly watchable. Normally, I find myself fast-forwarding to the climbs but I was glued to this stage.