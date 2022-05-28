Support road.cc

Giro d'Italia Stage 20: Richard Carapaz cracks as Jai Hindley moves into race lead

Overall battle finally explodes into life in the Dolomites, Alessandro Covi of UAE Team Emirates wins the stage
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, May 28, 2022 16:22
0

Jai Hindley of Bora Hansgrohe is poised to become the first Australian to win the Giro d'Italia after 2019 champion Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers, who held a three-second advantage this morning, cracked on the final climb of the 105st edition of the race.

Today's stage, with three big climbs in the Dolomites including a summit finish on the Passo Fedaia, was won with a fine solo attack from the break by Alessandro Covi of UAE Team Emirates.

With just tomorrow's closing time trial in Verona to come, Hindley, who has never gone quicker against the clock when in the same race as Carapaz, needed to build an advantage over the Ecuadorian, and in the end it was a commanding one, as he finished around a minute and a half ahead of his rival.

It should be enough to ensure that the 26 year old from Perth will be on the top step of the podium in the famous Roman arena in Verona when the race comes to a close tomorrow.

More to follow

