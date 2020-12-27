Five cool things at Christmas: here are the winning cycling-themed festive gifts

Our weekly Five Cool Things round-up usually shows off the latest and greatest products we've got in for testing here at road.cc... but this time we gave you the chance to show us your favourite Christmas gifts for the chance to win some stunning road.cc socks! Despite the pandemic, it looks like Santa still managed to get down your chimneys and deliver some fantastic cycling-related presents in a Covid-secure fashion.

From the many submissions on our Christmas Eve article, on social media and via email, here is our top five. Of the things that are commercially available we've also tried to track down the same or similar products online, if you want them for yourself or are one of those annoyingly organised types who wants some Christmas gift inspiration for 2021. So, without further ado...

Frame pump and traditional pump pegs

Richbeck's set-up not only wins the prize for the pump itself, but also the stunning bike that it's attached to... a lovely Longstaff steel tourer complete with Schwalbe tan wall tyres. The pump is attached to the left seatstay with traditional pump pegs (you can buy vintage-looking pairs on eBay and elsewhere) and we're still trying to find out exactly what pump it is on this classy set-up.

Bryton Ryder 15

Matthew Court is now the owner of a smart and compact Bryton Ryder 15 GPS unit, the first one he's ever used after relying on a mobile previously: "Got my first ever cycle computer, no more killing my phone battery on rides for me", he says.

Lifeventure TiV Vacuum Flask

A pair of gifts that are practical and definitely appreciated during the winter months, Tim Bright's bright pink Genesis is now proudly boasting a quality LifeVenture flask with a sturdy adjustable cage to stop it from rattling. We're asked Tim where that cage comes from, but if anyone else can answer before him then do let us know in the comments.

Muc-Off Hand Sanitiser

It's definitely not the most exciting Christmas gift, but this from Pfaff is a winner purely based on how topical it is. Hopefully bike brands shifting production to hand sanitiser will be less of a necessity by Christmas 2021, but for now Muc-Off and plenty of others in the bike industry are continuing to step up to the plate during the pandemic.

road.cc socks

Ok, we're biased... but we simply had to include TheBillder's inspired gift, a pair of road.cc socks of course. The stunning road.cc argyle and the Christmas tree lights are like two peas in a festive pod, which earns this entry an extra pair of road.cc socks.

All the winners have been contacted for a delivery address and sizing details, and will receive their road.cc socks in the post in January... thanks for your submissions everyone, and have a great new year despite the current limitations!