Dashcam footage catches car passenger shoving 15-year-old off his bike

A motorist’s dashcam has captured footage of the moment the moment a 15-year-old boy was pushed off his bike by a man in a passing car. The same man then reportedly did the same thing to the boy’s friend.

The Metro reports that the boy was riding along Sheep House Lane, in Rivington, near Bolton, at about 8pm on August 18 when the incident took place.

The boys suffered grazed elbows and shins and one suffered a sprained ankle. They were treated by an off-duty doctor who had also been cycling on the road.

Speaking on Wednesday, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We had a third-party report at about 9pm last night from a witness who had seen a vehicle drive up to two cyclists and push them off their bikes before driving off.”

They added that no arrests had yet been made.

One of the boys’ mothers said: “I feel very sad the way society is going. I feel shocked, disgusted. All the emotions went through my head last night. It’s horrible to think that you go for a nice day out and they were so happy.

“I’ve not slept much thinking about it; the consequences could have been so much worse. It could have been fatal. I was panicking as I was driving [to get him]; I thought the worst. I thought he had been hit by a car but found out he had been pushed purposely.”