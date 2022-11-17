Police appeal after cyclist’s leg broken in assault by pedestrian

Police in Leicester are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian assaulted a cyclist in the city centre, leaving him with a broken leg.

Leicestershire Police say that the assault happened just after 8am on the morning of Monday 7 November in Gallowtree Gate near a branch of Boots.

The pair had reportedly been arguing and then, as the cyclist started riding towards Market Place, the same pedestrian confronted him and knocked him off his bike as well as repeatedly hitting him.

Police were called to the scene, as were the East Midlands Ambulance Service, who took the cyclist to hospital.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Neil Rawlings said: “I am looking to speak to anyone who may have seen the two men arguing in Gallowtree Gate or the subsequent assault in Market Place.

“It happened last Monday morning at a time when there would have been many people walking to work so the area was probably very busy. If you remember seeing something, please contact police.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 22*650908.

Alternatively, information may be given, anonymously, to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.