Police appeal after cyclist’s leg broken in assault by pedestrian

news
Crime & Legal
Police appeal after cyclist’s leg broken in assault by pedestrianPolice tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Incident happened in Leicester city centre last week
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Nov 17, 2022 15:32
0

 

Police in Leicester are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian assaulted a cyclist in the city centre, leaving him with a broken leg.

Leicestershire Police say that the assault happened just after 8am on the morning of Monday 7 November in Gallowtree Gate near a branch of Boots.

The pair had reportedly been arguing and then, as the cyclist started riding towards Market Place, the same pedestrian confronted him and knocked him off his bike as well as repeatedly hitting him.

Police were called to the scene, as were the East Midlands Ambulance Service, who took the cyclist to hospital.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Neil Rawlings said: “I am looking to speak to anyone who may have seen the two men arguing in Gallowtree Gate or the subsequent assault in Market Place.

“It happened last Monday morning at a time when there would have been many people walking to work so the area was probably very busy. If you remember seeing something, please contact police.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 22*650908.

Alternatively, information may be given, anonymously, to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Leicester
Leicestershire Police
Assault
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

