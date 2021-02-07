Cyclist sacked after giving Trump the finger wins election

A cyclist who was sacked from her job after she gave former President Trump the middle finger as his motorcade passed by on his way to the golf course has been elected to office – in contrast to the target of her gesture whom as you may now, despite his protestations, recently lost an election.

> "You're fired!" - Cyclist who gave Trump the middle finger gets the sack

Juli Briskman sprang to fame when a picture snapped by White House Press Pool photographer in 2017 showed her flipping the bird to the 45th President of the United States in Sterling, Virginia.

Lone cyclist responds to @POTUS motorcade shortly after departing Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. (Photo: @b_smialowski/@AFP) pic.twitter.com/MKM1kVIyTY — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 29, 2017

The photo went viral on social media, and shortly afterwards Briskman – who in her newly elected role will among other things be pushing for bike lanes – was sacked from her job with in marketing and communications with government contractor Akima.

She said afterwards that she had no regrets about what she had done, adding: “I’m angry about where our country is right now. I am appalled. This was an opportunity for me to say something.”

The 53-year-old subsequently said that she would enter local politics, and has just been sworn in to site on the Local Board of Supervisors for leisure facilities in the Algonkian District of Loudoun County, Virginia.

Which, in a rather delicious twist, includes the former President’s National Golf Club that he had been heading to the day she made her feelings about him clear.