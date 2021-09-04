Cyclist dies after crashing into parked car

A cyclist has died after he collided with a parked car in a seaside town.

The tragic accident happened just before 9.50am on Friday at the junction of Scarborough Road and Ravine Hill, in Filey, North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say the cyclist, a man in his late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was fully closed for more than five hours as emergency services worked in the area. It reopened at 3.30pm.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are asking anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to contact them.

The cyclist, who was riding a black bike, was wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans and a blue cycling helmet.

North Yorkshire Police said it does not believe any other vehicles were involved in the collision.