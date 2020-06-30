Hackney closes 20 roads to through-traffic; Coronavirus "cycling like a shark" according to PM; Police appeal to find Manchester cyclist after collision with pedestrian; Accidental confrontation with a fisherman; And So We Rode film + more

Greater Manchester police (GMP) have launched an appeal to find a cyclist who was involved in a collision in Didsbury on June 20.
The Guardian reports that the collision took place at 4.35pm near Didsbury library on Wilmslow Road.
GMP believe the pedestrian, a 56-year-old man, was hit while crossing the cycle lane. At that point on the route, the lane is only painted. Segregation begins 100m or so further up the road.
The pedestrian suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital a week later.
The cyclist stopped after the collision, but police weren’t contacted until June 27, so officers do not have his details.
Sergeant Andrew Page, of GMP’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of the man at this desperately sad time.
“We recognise the cyclist will be unaware of the sad developments since the collision occurred but we appeal to him directly to get in touch with us and help establish the circumstances so we can fully understand how this incident happened.
“Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who could have dash cam footage of the incident should also contact police as this would significantly aid our inquiries.”
According to the most recent figures from the Department for Transport, 531 pedestrians were hit by cyclists in 2018, while 23,805 pedestrians were hit by motor vehicles.