Hackney closes 20 roads to through-traffic; Coronavirus "cycling like a shark" according to PM; Police appeal to find Manchester cyclist after collision with pedestrian; Accidental confrontation with a fisherman; And So We Rode film + more

Hackney is set to close 20 roads to through-traffic to aid social distancing and to support walking and cycling.

70% of people in Hackney do not own a car.

🗞️ We’re closing another 20 roads to through-traffic to support people to 🚶‍♀️ and 🚴🏿 as traffic increases post-lockdown Residents and businesses will be able to have their say on the closures before a decision is made on whether to make them permanenthttps://t.co/40zz0rH2Vu — Hackney Council (@hackneycouncil) June 30, 2020

Nine of the closures will create new low traffic neighbourhoods in Hoxton West, and the Haggerston and London Fields area.

The other 11 are residential areas commonly used as rat-runs by drivers keen to avoid main roads.

Only pedestrians, cyclists and emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through.

The measures will be trialled for 18 months before a decision on whether to make them permanent.

The Barnabas Road closure, which was introduced last month, is now being enforced by camera.

Anyone driving through the closure - which is fully signposted with Department for Transport approved signs - will face a fine of £130 from Monday, reduced to £65 if paid within two weeks.