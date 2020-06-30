Back to news
Live blog

Hackney closes 20 roads to through-traffic; Coronavirus "cycling like a shark" according to PM; Police appeal to find Manchester cyclist after collision with pedestrian; Accidental confrontation with a fisherman; And So We Rode film + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Tue, Jun 30, 2020 09:32
14:04
Basildon Council are really splashing out on cycling
13:52
Hackney closes 20 roads to through-traffic

Hackney is set to close 20 roads to through-traffic to aid social distancing and to support walking and cycling.

70% of people in Hackney do not own a car.

Nine of the closures will create new low traffic neighbourhoods in Hoxton West, and the Haggerston and London Fields area.

The other 11 are residential areas commonly used as rat-runs by drivers keen to avoid main roads.

Only pedestrians, cyclists and emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through.

The measures will be trialled for 18 months before a decision on whether to make them permanent.

The Barnabas Road closure, which was introduced last month, is now being enforced by camera.

Anyone driving through the closure - which is fully signposted with Department for Transport approved signs - will face a fine of £130 from Monday, reduced to £65 if paid within two weeks. 

13:50
13:30
Cycling’s ridden its way into Country Life

Cycling has materialised in a few unexpected publications in recent months.

It’s Country Life this week.

We’ve also had Alexa Chung’s guide to cycling in style in the FT; Vogue’s done a couple of similar stories; while the London Evening Standard yesterday published a Best Cycling Socks of 2020 piece.

Let us know if you’ve seen any others.

13:21
13:08
People were cheering outside Greg Van Avermaet's house after he won the Virtual Tour of Flanders

Apparently.

He doesn't say how many.

Enough to warrant a plural, obviously, but maybe not too many more than that.

12:56
MEN draws criticism for coverage of fatal collision between cyclist and pedestrian

The Manchester Evening News has been criticised for the way it covered the collision in Didsbury that we reported on earlier. Or, more accurately, the newspaper's been criticised for the way it covers other collisions, involving motorists and cyclists. The news editor replied to say people should email him with complaints.

However, the region's cycling and walking commissioner doesn't seem satisfied with that response.

12:31
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone...

A new bottle cage and new chain lube. What a Tuesday treat. Though you must promise to not tell anyone about the super-secret chain lube.

Super Secret Chain Lube

357538-SSS_ChainLube_4oz-7a66e1-large-1593073627

Originally launched on their website, the first two batches sold out rather quickly and Silca's new wax-based lube is onto the third batch, so they're obviously not doing a great job of keeping quiet about it. 

Promising "all of the super speed and silent running of a hot-melt wax-dipped chain to a drip applied wax, providing all of the benefits of a wax minus all the hassles," the new lube is "for those who are looking to maximize performance through friction reduction or anyone who loves a silent running bicycle."

It's one of those lubes where you need to completely strip the chain of oil before application and a 120ml bottle will set you back $25.

Sicuro Titanium Bottle Cage

357539-ti_cage_2020_main-0d84bd-large-1593073627

Silca also says that they've improved the Sicuro titanium bottle cage by adding 7mm of fore-aft adjustment for "a better fit on small frames as well as full-suspension frames."

The cage is constructed from seamless 3 to 2.5mm titanium tubing and comes with a 25-year warranty. 

silca.cc

11:40
Coronavirus only competing in virtual races at the minute

Due to itself.

Vincenzo Nibali rides virtual Milan-San Remo (picture - Trek Segafredo)
11:34
Coronavirus "cycling like a shark" according to Boris Johnson

Which presumably means it's not moving around much?

We can only presume he meant 'circling'.

11:13
Tiny Canary Wharf car sports sticker warning cyclists not to filter

It’s one thing seeing stickers warning cyclists about filtering up an HGV’s near side.

It’s quite another seeing this.

10:11
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)
Driver pulls over and punches cyclist near Alton Towers

Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorist got out of his car to punch a cyclist in Willridding Lane, Ellastone, at around 5pm on June 22.

A spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for witnesses after reports a man was attacked while riding his bike in Ellastone.

"Officers are asking people to come forward with information about the suspect vehicle after a male, described as in his late 20s, is reported to have got out of his car and punched the cyclist having almost forced him off the road on Willriding Lane at around 5pm on Monday, June 22."

You can contact police on 101, via social media, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident reference number is 464 of June 22.

09:58
Zwift ride your socks off 2020-06-29
road.cc Ride Your Socks Off - thanks for coming!

Thanks to the nearly 70 riders who turned out for the road.cc Ride Your Socks Off! event on Zwift last night. We had a lovely blast round Central Park, gave away some socks and then had an impromptu race up the final climb. Congratulations to Peter Willenborg who was in the right place at the right time; some socks are off to you in Frankfurt. If you want to join us next week it's a D-category week, so that means a flatter route and a gentler pace. We'll probably still do a race at the end though!

https://zwift.com/events/view/929283

09:41
Trailer: And So We Rode

What do a pair of unemployed cyclists do when they can't race?

When team Aqua Blue Sport suddenly folded in 2018, Larry Warbasse and Conor Dunne went bikepacking through the Alps.

A new film, produced by The Cycling Podcast, tells the story of their trip.

Here’s the trailer.

And so we rode from Cycling Podcast Productions Ltd on Vimeo.

You can also hear their original audio diary that gave rise to the film here.

09:19
Didsbury Library (via StreetView)
Police appeal to find Manchester cyclist after pedestrian hit while crossing cycle lane later died in hospital

Greater Manchester police (GMP) have launched an appeal to find a cyclist who was involved in a collision in Didsbury on June 20.

The Guardian reports that the collision took place at 4.35pm near Didsbury library on Wilmslow Road.

GMP believe the pedestrian, a 56-year-old man, was hit while crossing the cycle lane. At that point on the route, the lane is only painted. Segregation begins 100m or so further up the road.

The pedestrian suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital a week later.

The cyclist stopped after the collision, but police weren’t contacted until June 27, so officers do not have his details.

Sergeant Andrew Page, of GMP’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of the man at this desperately sad time.

“We recognise the cyclist will be unaware of the sad developments since the collision occurred but we appeal to him directly to get in touch with us and help establish the circumstances so we can fully understand how this incident happened.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who could have dash cam footage of the incident should also contact police as this would significantly aid our inquiries.”

According to the most recent figures from the Department for Transport, 531 pedestrians were hit by cyclists in 2018, while 23,805 pedestrians were hit by motor vehicles.

08:47
Van der Poel has an eye on Paris-Roubaix

Mathieu van der Poel and some of his Alpecin-Fenix teammates did a recon of some of the 2020 Paris-Roubaix route yesterday.

You can dissect his ride and positions on various Strava leaderboards here.

Van der Poel

 

08:32
Accidental confrontation with a fisherman

During a recent ride, InternationElles team manager Louise Gibson came across a fisherman who seems to have been inclined to see the worst in people.

Alex Bowden

Alex Bowden

