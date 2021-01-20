TfL outlines plans for 'transformational' new segregated bike lanes + more on the live blog

Hugely positive news for Lambeth residents in Streatham & beyond. It will have a transformation impact for those who feel that current conditions are too unsafe. Great to see lower speeds designed in from the start too with ⬇️ speed limits creating a safer high street 👍🚲🚶‍♀️🌳 https://t.co/BT9jPmDp1P pic.twitter.com/dYM1JmCNil — Claire Holland (@clairekholland) January 19, 2021

Transport for London (TfL) has released these plans for a new cycle lane in Streatham, south London. The project includes building a segregated route over a mile-long with new pedestrian crossings and changes to side road entry and exit rules. The route will also have new trees planted to make the infrastructure more attractive. In a consultation carried out by TfL, 83 per cent of respondents agreed that the proposals would make them feel safer cycling in the area. 70 per cent agreed with the same statement about walking.

Councillor for Lambeth, Claire Holland described the scheme as "transformational". "We know that many groups in society are underrepresented when it comes to using a cycle to get around," she said.

"And we know that the main barriers are accessibility and danger, real or perceived. Only by delivering transformational main road schemes like this one, together with area-wide low traffic neighbourhoods on our local streets, can we make Lambeth into a borough whereby everyone has access to affordable and safe mobility options."

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner added: "We are doing all we can to support the increased numbers of Londoners who are walking and cycling and help prevent a damaging car-led recovery from the pandemic."