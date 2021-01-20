Support road.cc

TfL outlines plans for 'transformational' new segregated bike lanes + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander will be picking out the best bits from the cycling world to keep you entertained on a wet and windy Wednesday...
Wed, Jan 20, 2021 08:58
Streatham segregated cycle lane (TfL)
TfL outlines plans for 'transformational' new segregated bike lanes

 Transport for London (TfL) has released these plans for a new cycle lane in Streatham, south London. The project includes building a segregated route over a mile-long with new pedestrian crossings and changes to side road entry and exit rules. The route will also have new trees planted to make the infrastructure more attractive. In a consultation carried out by TfL, 83 per cent of respondents agreed that the proposals would make them feel safer cycling in the area. 70 per cent agreed with the same statement about walking.

Councillor for Lambeth, Claire Holland described the scheme as "transformational". "We know that many groups in society are underrepresented when it comes to using a cycle to get around," she said.

"And we know that the main barriers are accessibility and danger, real or perceived. Only by delivering transformational main road schemes like this one, together with area-wide low traffic neighbourhoods on our local streets, can we make Lambeth into a borough whereby everyone has access to affordable and safe mobility options."

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner added: "We are doing all we can to support the increased numbers of Londoners who are walking and cycling and help prevent a damaging car-led recovery from the pandemic."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

