Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

89-year-old cycles to Covid vaccination + more on the live blog

It's the start of a new week and Dan Alexander will be rounding up all the best bits from the cycling world to take you Monday...
Mon, Mar 15, 2021 09:03
0
89-year-old cycles to get her Covid vaccine (via Dutch Cycling Embassy Twitter video)
08:54
89-year-old cycles to Covid vaccination

 An 89-year-old from Zoetermeer in the Netherlands has made headlines in her home country by cycling to her vaccine appointment. We'd have thought that was standard practice over there, but maybe not at 89-years-old. Omroep West followed Mrs Webster on her five-mile route and she told them she's looking forward to being able to ride to The Hague, ten miles away via segregated cycle lanes of course, in the near future...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments