89-year-old cycles to Covid vaccination + more on the live blog

This week, 89-year-old Mrs. Wester cycled from her home in Zoetermeer to ADO Stadium for her second COVID-19 vaccination. The 8-kilometre, 30-minute journey was definitely worth it: "Soon I will be allowed to go to The Hague again. That was so long ago!"https://t.co/OzJza47p4X pic.twitter.com/vVLyVuULhO — Dutch Cycling Embassy (@Cycling_Embassy) March 12, 2021

An 89-year-old from Zoetermeer in the Netherlands has made headlines in her home country by cycling to her vaccine appointment. We'd have thought that was standard practice over there, but maybe not at 89-years-old. Omroep West followed Mrs Webster on her five-mile route and she told them she's looking forward to being able to ride to The Hague, ten miles away via segregated cycle lanes of course, in the near future...