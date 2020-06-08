Cycle Republic website now closed – but Halfords pledges to fulfil orders, and here is how you can track them

Halfords has closed down the Cycle Republic website, in line with its announcement earlier this year that it was discontinuing the standalone bike retailer – but customers who have online orders outstanding with the now-defunct business do not need to worry, with their purchases being fulfilled by Tredz, also owned by the group, instead.

Some customers may have experienced a bit of a panic when they logged onto the Cycle Republic site yesterday evening or this morning to find themselves redirected to Tredz, also owned by the Halfords Group, and being unable to view their orders.

The relevant bit of the Cycle Republic website is still online though, you just need to know where to find it – and that place is here.

There is also a page still up regarding the closure of the business which includes a FAQ for customers wondering about their orders, and which says:

I have placed an order on cyclerepublic.com. Will I get my order?

We will fulfil all orders placed on cyclerepublic.com. Information for orders placed by account holders will remain viewable here. For any orders placed on a guest account please refer to your order confirmation email.

I have ordered a bike, why have I not received it?

We will fulfil all orders placed on cyclerepublic.com. Most bikes are dispatched in 10 – 15 working days from order. We will contact you when we have built your bike and send you a further communication when your bike has been dispatched.

How will I know that my bike has been dispatched?

When your bike has been fully built and it is on its way to you, we’ll send you an email in which you’ll find details of how to track your order. It may take 24 hours for your tracking details to be live with Parcelforce.

I have ordered a bike and some accessories. My accessories have arrived, but my bike has not.

We ship bikes and accessories separately so they will arrive at different times. Please be aware that some accessories may also arrive separately.

Halfords revealed its plans to close its 22 Cycle Republic stores, as well as the Boardman Performance Centre in Redditch, in March.

In April, it was revealed that 11 of those stores would be taken over by electric scooter specialists Pure Electric, securing the jobs of 85 Cycle Electric staff.

