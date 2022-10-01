Five-year-old boy killed after van driver knocks him off bike

A five-year-old boy has been killed in Northern Ireland after a van driver knocked him off his bike on Thursday afternoon.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) say that the fatal crash that claimed the life of Ollie Simmons-Watt happened at around 3.30pm on Irwin Avenue in Limavady, County Derry, reports Belfast Live.

The youngster attended Roe Valley Integrated Primary School, whose principal, Julie McDonagh, said: “The entire school community is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Ollie Simmons-Watt, a Primary 2 pupil at our school.

“On behalf of my colleagues, governors and pupils I extend our deep and sincere sympathy and support to Ollie’s parents, his brother and sister, and extended family circle during this incredibly difficult time. They are foremost in our thoughts and prayers.

“Ollie lived his life in school with great joy; a beautiful, happy, loving and charming little boy with the most beautiful smile and vibrant personality,” Ms McDonagh continued.

“Ollie loved sports and thrived on responsibility. Ollie will be remembered with great love.

“He will be greatly missed by his Roe Valley Integrated Primary School family, his many friends and all the Roe Valley Integrated Primary School team across the school.

“A letter has been sent by the school to parents, informing them of our tragic loss and providing information on the support services available through our school for our amazing children and staff during this difficult time.

“We have also invited the Education Authority Critical Incident Response Team to assist in supporting our pupils and staff through this time of grief,” she added.

A PSNI spokesperson said in a statement: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died from his injuries.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 1235 of 29/09/22.”