#MyCyclingWeekend - Sunshine means smiles

Your weekly chance to win Decathlon prizes
by Liam Cahill
Tue, Mar 10, 2020 15:37
The sun shone on this #MyCyclingWeekend and it was glorious.

Isn't it lovely to not be frozen while out on the bike? There was even a bit of skin on show, though we're not hopeful of a tan just yet.

It looks like you guys had a great weekend of riding too, with plenty of photos of happy smiling faces.

We had riders hitting the hills, riders smashing some intervals and even a few riders that headed to the coast.

Up for grabs this weekend was a pair of cycling socks from Decathlon. It's an easy competition and we'll be back on Friday with another chance to win.

Our winner this week and taking the socks is Lee who was enjoying some sunny miles with his mates.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#mycyclingweekend

A post shared by Lee Gosden (@bikewasp) on

Nice one Lee, we'll be in touch to organise your prize.

Before you go, check out some of the best entries from the weekend...

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#mycyclingweekend #decathlon #triban520 #gravel #cycling #ssg @south_sefton_gravellers

A post shared by Simon SP (@sportsj) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hold my bike whilst I take a pic #mycyclingweekend #anotherplace #anthonygormley #ssg

A post shared by SSG (@south_sefton_gravellers) on

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

