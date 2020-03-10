MyCyclingWeekend - Sunshine means smiles

The sun shone on this #MyCyclingWeekend and it was glorious.

Isn't it lovely to not be frozen while out on the bike? There was even a bit of skin on show, though we're not hopeful of a tan just yet.

It looks like you guys had a great weekend of riding too, with plenty of photos of happy smiling faces.

We had riders hitting the hills, riders smashing some intervals and even a few riders that headed to the coast.

Up for grabs this weekend was a pair of cycling socks from Decathlon. It's an easy competition and we'll be back on Friday with another chance to win.

Our winner this week and taking the socks is Lee who was enjoying some sunny miles with his mates.

Nice one Lee, we'll be in touch to organise your prize.

Before you go, check out some of the best entries from the weekend...