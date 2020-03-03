Back to news
Essex van driver accused of killing cyclist appears in court on charges including drug-driving

David Hanson has also been charged with causing death by dangerous driving
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Mar 03, 2020 13:15
A van driver in Essex accused of killing a cyclist in a crash 18 months ago has appeared in court.

Cyclist Ben Greenslade, aged 30 and from Chadwell Heath, died at the scene of the crash on the A127 in Wickford on 2 September 2018, reports Essex Live.

Following an extensive police investigation, David Hanson, from Sevonoaks, was summonsed to appear at Basildon Magistrates Court last Thursday.

The 42-year-old has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while unfit to drive through drugs, and failing to give information to identify a driver.

He is due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday 26 March.

Mr Greenslade’s family said at the time of his death: “Words can't describe how much Ben was loved by everyone who knew him.

“He was thoughtful, sensitive and kind, putting everyone before himself.

“Ben was extremely athletic, loved to cycle and was at his happiest being outdoors. The whole family is heartbroken by what has happened.”

They added: “Ben was a wonderful son, a wonderful brother, a wonderful man.”

