#MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Route reversal

A weekend ride without a storm would be quite the novelty
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Mar 02, 2020 17:39
Now that it's March, we're growing a little tired of the storms that keep spoiling our weekend cycling plans.

Thankfully, this weekend brought the traditional season-opening races in Belgium with watching Omloop being much more appealing than the heavy sleet showers outside.

We did eventually get out and after ticking off a few of the local climbs and Strava segments, headed for the cafe in search of cake.

Our competition this week was all about winning a pair of cycling socks from Decathlon.

All that you had to do was post a pic from your weekend ride to Instagram, using #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption.

Our winner this week decided against heading across this flooded bridge. We think it was probably a good call to do a U-turn and find a drier route.

Congrats to Dave! If you missed out this week then don't worry, Decathlon will be back on Friday with another chance to win.

Until then, check out some of the best entries below.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Saturday Coffee Ride

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

