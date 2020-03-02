MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Route reversal

Now that it's March, we're growing a little tired of the storms that keep spoiling our weekend cycling plans.

Thankfully, this weekend brought the traditional season-opening races in Belgium with watching Omloop being much more appealing than the heavy sleet showers outside.

We did eventually get out and after ticking off a few of the local climbs and Strava segments, headed for the cafe in search of cake.

Our competition this week was all about winning a pair of cycling socks from Decathlon.

All that you had to do was post a pic from your weekend ride to Instagram, using #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption.

Our winner this week decided against heading across this flooded bridge. We think it was probably a good call to do a U-turn and find a drier route.

Congrats to Dave! If you missed out this week then don't worry, Decathlon will be back on Friday with another chance to win.

Until then, check out some of the best entries below.