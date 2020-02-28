Back to news
#MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Not another storm...

Storm Jorge is set to bring more terrible weather
by Liam Cahill
Fri, Feb 28, 2020 14:43
0

Thankfully, the shoddy weather coincides with the opening weekend of the cobbled racing.

We'll be heading straight for the sofa to watch the racing though we might set up the turbo to get a bit of riding in.

If you're brave enough to head out in the sleet, remember to snap a photo for #MyCyclingWeekend. Decathlon has a lovely pair of their cycling socks to give away to one lucky winner and entering this competition is really easy.

You just need to upload that photo from your ride to Instagram and use #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption.

We'll be picking a winner on Monday but if you need a little bit of inspiration, check out some great examples below.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

