Live blog: Two-time Tour stage winner Juan Miguel Mercado linked with spate of violent burglaries; Sofiane Sehili wins Atlas Mountain Race on 2hrs sleep; Man claims son 'doesn't want to ride bike any more' after police hi-vis talk + more

Your midweek live blog will mostly be compiled by Jack Sexty, with some contributions from Simon MacMichael later this evening
Wed, Feb 19, 2020 08:52
10
12:31
Two-time Tour de France stage winner Juan Miguel Mercado linked to a spate of burglaries in Granada

Granada Today report that the 41-year-old, who won stage 18 at the 2004 Tour de France and stage 10 in 2006, is been investigated by police for his alleged involvement in a criminal gang that have carried out at least 16 violent burglaries in and around the Spanish province of Granada. 

Mercado has been named as part of Operation Zaletasuna, which is been conducted by the Spanish Civil Guard to dismantle criminal gangs terrorising the Granada Metropolitan Area. It's reported that at least 16 robberies took place between December 2019 and this month with more than 120,000 euros stolen, plus vehicles, sports equipment, musical instruments and electronics, and three people have already been arrested. Force was said to have been used in many of the robberies, with numerous traders and homeowners assaulted. 

The investigation remains open, however some of the victims reported that those who allegedly committed the robberies were back on the streets within 24 hours of been arrested, and wanted them to be detained. Other Spanish media have reported that Mercado chose "the wrong path" after retiring from professional cycling, according to Sporza

08:37
Sofiane Sehili destroys field at inaugural Atlas Mountain Race (on just over 2hrs sleep)

The remarkable Frenchman completed the 1,145km route in three days, 21 hours and 50 minutes, conquering over 20,000 metres of elevation on the brutal off-road course. At the time of writing, only three other riders are within 100km of the finish line according to the live tracker.  

Our very own ultra expert Jo Burt has been informed that Sehili managed the feat on just 2 hours and 15 minutes of sleep (now confirmed by the Atlas Mountain Race official Instagram page). In the last hour, Sehili have also posted on his own Instagram page to confirm his victory. 

In the last hour, two-time Transcontinental Race winner James Hayden has finished 2nd in a time of 4 days and 9 minutes - you can dotwatch the rest of the race and get live commentary on dotwatcher.cc

08:57
"My son doesn't want to ride his bike any more": Superintendent apologises after man claims his son was stopped by police for not wearing high-vis

While it's not a legal requirement to wear high-visibility clothing, Andy Evans claimed his son was spoken to by officers and handed hi-vis clothing to continue his journey despite already running lights and wearing "a bright red jacket".

Mr Evans also claims the police put an unsolicited photo on their Twitter feed to promote the operation, and now Superintendent Andy Cox of the Met Police has apologised and said he will task his team with looking into the incident. 

Recently the Met Police denied a scheme carried out by its Cycle Safety Team in which hi-vis vests were issued to cyclists was "victim blaming", with Superintendent Cox saying there is "some evidence" hi-vis can reduce risk; Mark Hodson of West Midands Police, one of the officers behind their renowned close pass operation, was among those to criticise the move. 

08:44
Peter Sagan caught up in bizarre cryptocurrency scam

The three-time world champion posted a statement in both English and Slovakian on his Twitter feed last night denying that he had any involvement with an article claiming that he was involved in a cryptocurrency trading scheme called 'Bitcoin Revolution' - full story here.

08:53
Dooring Warning: "And if you’re a motorist wondering why that cyclist in front of you is taking up all of the road, this is quite often the reason why"

This scary clip shows why so many of us refuse to ride anywhere near car doors, and why infrastructure that puts cyclists near parked cars aren't the greatest idea; we're hoping the cyclist in the clip makes a full recovery. 

Jack Sexty

