Live blog: Two-time Tour stage winner Juan Miguel Mercado linked with spate of violent burglaries; Sofiane Sehili wins Atlas Mountain Race on 2hrs sleep; Man claims son 'doesn't want to ride bike any more' after police hi-vis talk + more

Yes, that was me. And a letter is one up on the usual response of no action taken....
I was going to askthe same question. Doesn't really add up.
Can't see velcro lasting very long in wet, muddy conditions
Totally agree, the endurance scene is getting a bit silly now; time to mandate a daily minimun down-time for the riders, before someone loses their...
But how many of them will come back and do it again? I won't, after a few days of miserable weather, horrible tarmac and aggressive drivers. Much...
See my review above, fab bike, love it, but consumes wearable parts for a pastime
If you can afford it - and if they fly where you want to go - British Airways business class gives you 2 x 32 kg baggage allowance per person. ...
I recall a conversation with my window cleaner from about 30 years ago, I knew he was a keen cyclist and thought he might be interested in my new...
Don't touch the Zwatt ones as the buid quality is so poor there is not enough thread to fit safely. Think they have alos gone bust now. And as a...
I haven't ridden a Futureshock equipped bike but I do have a Redshift Shockstop stem on my gravel/tourer - a Fairlight Faran. I'm detecting a...