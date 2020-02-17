Back to news
news
Competitions

#MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Dennis the Menace

Who braved the storms to win the socks from Decathlon?
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Feb 17, 2020 15:50
0

With a solid 48hrs of sideways rain, we tip our hat to anyone that headed out on the bike this weekend.

After Ciara last weekend, Dennis arrived early on Saturday to make riding outside very unpleasant. At this time the wind was calmer.

Despite the conditions, plenty of you headed out on the bike, braving the sideways rain to be in with a chance of winning a coveted pair of Decathlon socks.

Our winner this week ran into a spot of bother when he and his riding buddies found their route blocked by one of the many flooded roads.

What can you do but pose for a photo and head back the way you came?

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hahahahaha! #mycyclingweekend #ssg #southseftongravellers

A post shared by Simon SP (@sportsj) on

Congrats to Simon who walks away with this week's socks.

Decathlon will be back on Friday with another chance to win. We're just hoping for some better conditions!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who’s out in #stormdennis then? #MyCyclingWeekend

A post shared by road.cc (@road.cc) on

my cycling weekend
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments