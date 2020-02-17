MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Dennis the Menace

With a solid 48hrs of sideways rain, we tip our hat to anyone that headed out on the bike this weekend.

After Ciara last weekend, Dennis arrived early on Saturday to make riding outside very unpleasant. At this time the wind was calmer.

Despite the conditions, plenty of you headed out on the bike, braving the sideways rain to be in with a chance of winning a coveted pair of Decathlon socks.

Our winner this week ran into a spot of bother when he and his riding buddies found their route blocked by one of the many flooded roads.

What can you do but pose for a photo and head back the way you came?

Congrats to Simon who walks away with this week's socks.

Decathlon will be back on Friday with another chance to win. We're just hoping for some better conditions!