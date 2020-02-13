Back to news
Jeremy Vine says he's found the worst driver in London; Cav needs some big wins; Video: Cross-country cyclists slide down icy hill in 1955; Plans for cycle lanes on every single Paris street; Nairo Quintana has got his dog back

Thursday's live blog with Alex Bowden (now) and Simon MacMichael (later)...
Thu, Feb 13, 2020 09:08
4
13:23
A sketch from Iceland about drivers' attitudes to cyclists
11:31
Tour of Cambridgeshire to eliminate plastics from its events
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We’re eliminating all plastics at our events, with aim to be the most sustainable event in the World. We won’t have any plastics, including single-use plastics bottles at our events. We’re also working with our exhibitors, catering companies, sponsors and partners to ensure we’re recycling everything we can and eliminating any unnecessary waste. Posted @withregram • @big_plastic_pledge • MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE • . . How many more plastic bottles do we have to see littered across our beautiful beaches before something serious is done? . . Here at BIG PLASTIC PLEDGE we are doing our best to educate and inform people about how much help is required to eradicate single use plastic in sport. . . The problem is we can’t do this on our own. We need help! We need people like you who are reading this message and thinking yes I need to PLEDGE and yes I need to share the #bigplasticpledge message to your friends and family. . . Together a ripple effect will happen and more and more amazing people like you will help us promote the big plastic pledge story. After all we would LOVE to keep our beaches clean and free from single use plastic. . . #saynotosingleuseplastic #plasticfreeocean #sport #innovators #endplasticpollution #sustainability #beach #ocean #sailing #blueplanet #olympics #tokyo2020 #plasticpolutes #liveplasticfree #pledgestory #team #bethechange #stadiums #zerowaste #2020goals #zerowaste

A post shared by The Tour Of Cambridgeshire (@thetourofcambs) on

11:28
Jeremy Vine says he's found the worst driver in London
11:02
How's your wet weather grip?

(via Facebook)

10:49
Cavendish will need to notch some big wins to earn a Tour de France place says Ellingworth

Manager Rod Ellingworth says there is “potentially” room for a sprinter in Bahrain McLarens’ team for the Tour de France, even though the route is “excellent” for Mikel Landa, who will battle for the overall.

"We’ve got a long way to go yet but it could be part of the plan,” Ellingworth told Cycling News. “I think it can be done, definitely."

Of Cavendish’s chances, he said: "For Mark, if he’s winning and performing well, why would we not think about going on that journey and trying to be the greatest stage winner in Tour de France history? That dream is still there. He knows it’ll be a hard challenge. If he’s winning at WorldTour level, why wouldn’t we take him?"

Cavendish recent raced the Saudi Tour, at which he helped fellow sprinter Phil Bauhaus to two stage wins and the overall title after crashing twice on stage two.

“I certainly think that last stage, Cav could have won that himself,” said Ellingworth. “I have no doubt at all that his condition is good enough. It was the way the race played out.

"For Mark individually, physically he’s in the right place. He’s got some work to do still, but he’s certainly on track. Then there’s also the confidence around going for that sprint and putting yourself on the line. That’s not easy."

He did however say that Cavendish was showing no signs of the Epstein-Barr virus that has blighted recent seasons.

“The game we’re playing with him is step-by-step," he said.

"In terms of his health, we’ve now ticked that box. He had really struggled on and off – that’s what that virus does, it limits you, you can’t go deep, you can’t back up day after day – but he’s been training well for four months so that’s good. Then you have the race condition, which has not been there for a while, but we’ve ticked that box now.

"He still wants to win for himself. 100 per cent we want to see Mark Cavendish with his arms in the air again. Where that will be and how it will happen, that’s the question."

09:40
Video from 1955 shows cross-country cyclists slithering down an icy hill.
09:39
Video: Sven Nys log clearance
09:36
Mayor of Paris says every street will be cycle-friendly by 2024 if she is re-elected

Forbes reports that Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has announced plans for every street in the city to have a cycle path, and for all of the city’s bridges to have protected cycleways by 2024.

The bold vision is part of her re-election campaign.

She says cycling infrastructure would be built mostly at the expense of motor vehicles. The plans would see the removal of 72 per cent of the French capital’s on-street car parking.

Speaking in 2018, Hidalgo said that cycle lanes had helped slash the number of motor vehicles driven on the streets of the French capital.

February of that year saw 705 vehicles recorded per kilometre per hour, down 11.4 per cent on the same month in 2017.

09:08
GOOD NEWS KLAXON: Nairo Quintana has got his dog back

Earlier in the week we reported how Nairo Quintana had put out an appeal on Facebook after his black Schnauzer, Rocky, went missing in the city of Tunja, Colombia, on Tuesday.

The Arkéa–Samsic rider and 2014 Giro champion has now proclaimed himself “super happy” after Rocky turned up.

Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

