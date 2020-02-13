Jeremy Vine says he's found the worst driver in London; Cav needs some big wins; Video: Cross-country cyclists slide down icy hill in 1955; Plans for cycle lanes on every single Paris street; Nairo Quintana has got his dog back

Manager Rod Ellingworth says there is “potentially” room for a sprinter in Bahrain McLarens’ team for the Tour de France, even though the route is “excellent” for Mikel Landa, who will battle for the overall.

"We’ve got a long way to go yet but it could be part of the plan,” Ellingworth told Cycling News. “I think it can be done, definitely."

Of Cavendish’s chances, he said: "For Mark, if he’s winning and performing well, why would we not think about going on that journey and trying to be the greatest stage winner in Tour de France history? That dream is still there. He knows it’ll be a hard challenge. If he’s winning at WorldTour level, why wouldn’t we take him?"

Cavendish recent raced the Saudi Tour, at which he helped fellow sprinter Phil Bauhaus to two stage wins and the overall title after crashing twice on stage two.

“I certainly think that last stage, Cav could have won that himself,” said Ellingworth. “I have no doubt at all that his condition is good enough. It was the way the race played out.

"For Mark individually, physically he’s in the right place. He’s got some work to do still, but he’s certainly on track. Then there’s also the confidence around going for that sprint and putting yourself on the line. That’s not easy."

He did however say that Cavendish was showing no signs of the Epstein-Barr virus that has blighted recent seasons.

“The game we’re playing with him is step-by-step," he said.

"In terms of his health, we’ve now ticked that box. He had really struggled on and off – that’s what that virus does, it limits you, you can’t go deep, you can’t back up day after day – but he’s been training well for four months so that’s good. Then you have the race condition, which has not been there for a while, but we’ve ticked that box now.

"He still wants to win for himself. 100 per cent we want to see Mark Cavendish with his arms in the air again. Where that will be and how it will happen, that’s the question."