MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Feeling Deflated

Our winner this week wasn't left deflated by a mid-ride puncture.

It doesn't matter what type of bike you ride, or how fast you ride it, we all hate punctures but we all get one occasionally.

Standing at the side of the road fixing a flat is almost a rite of passage and while some can happen at terrible moments, this weekend seemed like an ok time for one to occur. It wasn't raining (in Bath) and it wasn't freezing.

Our winner this week had their ride interrupted by a puncture. As it happened to a ride buddy, we hope that you stood around offering helpful advice like "oooo, I wouldn't do it like that". Thankfully Lisa remembered to snap a picture for #MyCyclingWeekend and it has netted her this week's prize from Decathlon.

Well done Lisa, we'll be in touch to arrange your new thermal socks.

We'll have a new prize up for grabs next weekend but before then, check out some of the great entries from the weekend.