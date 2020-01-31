Near Miss of the Day 369: Taxi close pass – but police claimed not to have received footage (+ video)

Today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day Series proved to be a frustrating experience for the road.cc reader who filmed it – with police telling him they were unable to pursue the driver because they hadn’t received the footage, despite him having earlier received an email from them confirming that they had.

The deliberate close pass by a taxi belonging to MMA Transfers happened on the A57 by Ladybower Reservoir in August last year.

It was filmed by road.cc reader Andy, who told us: “I submitted the footage to Derbyshire Police by their online reporting facility and received an automated reply to say it had been received.”

He said that in December, he chased up police on the case “having heard nothing only to be told they hadn’t received the video.

“Being outside the window for issuing a Notice of Intended Prosecution it’s now pointless pursuing,” he continued. “I’ve put in a complaint to Derbyshire Police.”

Andy added: “As you see in the video a safe pass could have been made as other drivers did before and after but this ‘professional’ driver chose to intimidate and endanger two people for reasons only known to them.”

