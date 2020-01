"She knows exactly what she's wearing": Vuelta a San Juan marred by sexism again; Government look to "double cycling + walking" (with no plan for how); Sam Bennett wins in (the Australian Torquay + more on the live blog

This morning we've been reading the news that our neck of the woods, Bath, might be transformed into a mini-Holland through new transport changes that restrict vehicle access through residential areas.

You can imagine the reaction that this is going to get from the usual anti-cycling/environment/common-sense brigade. But the comments (so far) under the SomersetLive article seem to be relatively positive.

The reaction to the changes in a London borough, which have inspired the potential changes in Bath drew some properly ridiculous reactions with one person likening the modal filters (movable bollards) to the Berlin Wall.

Speaking to Somerset Live, Labour councillor Clyde Loakes, Deputy Leader of Waltham Forest Council said that “there’s no rat-running. The people driving through are just the people who live there. There’s no speeding”.