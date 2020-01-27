Near Miss of the Day 365: Lorry driver in close pass on time trial rider + video (includes swearing)

Today's entry in our Near Miss of the Day feature is a nasty one - a lorry driver who started overtaking a cyclist taking part in a time trial then, spotting another lorry about to pass him on the outside lane, cut back in towards the cyclist, resulting in a very close pass.

It was filmed on the A38 near Buckfastleigh by road.cc reader Chris, who told us that he sent the footage to Devon & Cornwall Police six months ago under their Operation Snap but never heard back, leading him to assume that police decided that no further action was required.

"The lorry attempts to overtake me but spots another lorry overtaking him so chooses the softer option (me)," he said.

"They must have seen the race signage and other riders out on the course, so no excuses really.

"It’s bad enough controlling a TT bike in windy conditions but getting sucked into the wheels of a close pass lorry and subsequent whiplash from the vortex afterwards makes it ten times worse, as you can hear I wasn’t very impressed with the driving!"

