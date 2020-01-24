Live blog: First Bus boss manages to blame Bristol bus delays on cyclists using the buses; Council leave Essex cycle path strewn with thousands of thorns; Peter Sagan sends young fan signed jersey; Man caught cycling on M60 + more

The head of Bristol’s biggest bus operator, First West of England, has blamed cyclists as well as traffic for causing delays that have seen the operator flooded with complaints – or at least, that’s what a headline in the Bristol Post would have you believe.

As road.cc user Brooksby pointed out in a forum post, the headline, First Bus blames delays on cyclists and traffic as complaints pile up, might lead one to wonder, “Is it cyclists using bus lanes? Being inconsiderate?”

Actually, no. What First West of England managing director James Freeman actually said was: “We have seen extremely icy weather move in on Monday and Tuesday, followed by thick fog on Wednesday, which unfortunately slowed traffic more than usual all through Bristol during rush hour.

“In addition, we saw a surge people, many of whom we believe were cyclists using buses to avoid those potentially dangerous conditions.

“As a result, buses were getting full quicker, with consequential delays for passengers boarding at stops closer in to the city centre.”

As Brooksby pointed out: “So First are actually blaming people for actually using the service they're providing, and the Post is – as usual – putting together any clickbaity headline they can.

“Grrr.”

We’re glad that’s been cleared up.