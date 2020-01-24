Back to news
Live blog: First Bus boss manages to blame Bristol bus delays on cyclists using the buses; Council leave Essex cycle path strewn with thousands of thorns; Peter Sagan sends young fan signed jersey; Man caught cycling on M60 + more

All today's news from the site and beyond... ...
Fri, 2020-01-24 20:45
6
12:47
Bristol bus boss blames delays on cyclists leaving bikes at home

The head of Bristol’s biggest bus operator, First West of England, has blamed cyclists as well as traffic for causing delays that have seen the operator flooded with complaints – or at least, that’s what a headline in the Bristol Post would have you believe.

As road.cc user Brooksby pointed out in a forum post, the headline, First Bus blames delays on cyclists and traffic as complaints pile up, might lead one to wonder, “Is it cyclists using bus lanes? Being inconsiderate?”

Actually, no.  What First West of England managing director James Freeman actually said was: “We have seen extremely icy weather move in on Monday and Tuesday, followed by thick fog on Wednesday, which unfortunately slowed traffic more than usual all through Bristol during rush hour.

“In addition, we saw a surge people, many of whom we believe were cyclists using buses to avoid those potentially dangerous conditions.

“As a result, buses were getting full quicker, with consequential delays for passengers boarding at stops closer in to the city centre.”

As Brooksby pointed out: “So First are actually blaming people for actually using the service they're providing, and the Post is – as usual – putting together any clickbaity headline they can.

“Grrr.”

We’re glad that’s been cleared up.

11:26
Thorn(s) on my ride: Essex County Council leave cycle path covered in thorns after cutting hedge

300 metres of cycle path in Wickford, Essex has been left covered in thousands of thorns, after Essex County Council trimmed back a hedge and failed to clear the debris, reports the Basildon Standard

Hector Macpherson says the path is particularly vital on the busy Runwell Road, and the council are neglecting cyclists safety by leaving the puncture-inducing thorns on the path. Luckily Mr Macpherson himself did know better and didn't trust the thorn-riddled path at first, instead opting to walk around it or take to the road which he claims is dangerous for cyclists: “It’s not good enough. There’s bushes all along the road and the cycle path. They’ve just been left there.

“It was impassable for me. I know other cyclists use it frequently too. I see at least three people cycling there in the mornings. I cycle along there everyday, to and from work in South Woodham Ferrers. The only other option was to walk around it into Runwell Road, or cycle along the road."

“I don’t know whether cycling on the cycle path or the road is more dangerous at the moment.”

Other cyclists expressed their anger on social media, with one saying nothing will be done until there is an accident. ​An Essex Highways spokesperson said: “Our Rangers Service were due to cut back some verge and hedge growth.

“If they have left any fragments of brambles on the path, we apologise and will to go back and clear any remaining trimmings.”

Thanks to Mr MacPherson for the images. 

11:00
Dropbox lends support to Dublin Cycling Campaign

It appears file sharing and sharing space on the road are two peas in a pod, as tech company Dropbox have formally backed the work of the Dublin Cycling Campaign by becoming a business member, reports the Irish Times

Their Director of Solutions Paulo Rodriguez said: “We understand the importance of making cities and towns bicycle friendly, and are delighted to partner with Dublin Cycling Campaign.”

“They are advocating to make cycling a safe aspect of everyday life. We have been very impressed with their unceasing work to effect change at national, local and community levels.”

Dropbox employ more than 160 people in Ireland, and the Dublin Cycle Campaign has more than 700 members. 

 

10:45
Another cyclist is caught riding on the motorway

This time it was near junction 19 of the M60, with police 'strongly advising' the male against cycling there again. GMP tweeted: "Male stopped by GMP Traffic on the M60 near to Junction 19 after reports of a pedal cyclist on the network.

"Checks carried out shown to have a provisional licence only, but unable to check to see if he had passed his cycling proficiency test."

Whether the licences the man holds is relevant we don't know, but he's reported to be safe and well... 

08:51
"How true champions behave": Peter Sagan gets in touch with boy's father and sends a signed book and jersey

We're feeling all warm and fuzzy this Friday morning after Peter Sagan decided to make a young fan's year by sending him a signed jersey and a signed copy of his book, 'My World'. 

Originally Dr Jonathan Leung posted a photo of his young son on a Frog kids' bike - to which Sagan privately messaged to ask if the boy was his son. Leung said yes, and that one day the two-year-old will win the Ronde... and Sagan asked for an address and phone number to "further encourage this future champion." 

A week later and the nipper was a proud owner of a Sagan edition world champ's jersey and a book with a personal message. Chapeau Mr Sagan, that is indeed how true champions behave! 

08:37
Nice work if you can get it: Froome pays a visit to OGC Nice

The four-time Tour de France champ checked in at the football club, also backed by Ineos, and commented on the difference in training and lifestyle between football and cycling: 

"In cycling, we don't really have bases like they do in football. We don't all train together, we don't all live together like footballers do so as a professional cyclist it's been really interesting to be here today and to see what OGC Nice are doing."

Nice may be hoping some of Froome's winning mentality rubs off on them, as they currently sit in 11th place in Ligue 1... 

08:25
Tributes paid to Three Peaks founder John Rawnsley at his funeral

Rawnsley's funeral took place St Mary's & St Monica's Church in Cottingley, with close friend Philip Helliwell reading out the eulogy: "John was recognised by British Cycling when he was inducted into their first Hall of Fame along with such names as Chris Boardman, Barry Hoban and Tom Simpson.

"British Cycling later recognised his achievements by presenting him with a further prestigious award: the Gold Badge of Honour.

"He was immensely proud of these awards, and he had other accolades. In 1992, he was voted Sportsman of the Year by the Sports Council for Yorkshire and Humberside.

"In 1993, he received a memorial award from the Yorkshire Cycling Federation, and in February 2013 he received their lifetime achievement award." 

Rawnsley passed away on Christmas day on his 82 birthday. He remained deeply involved with the Three Peaks race, despite his battle with cancer leading up to his death.

 

