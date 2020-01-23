Near Miss of the Day 362: Punishment pass while beeping horn

It's impossible to interpret the driving in our latest Near Miss of the Day video as being anything other than a deliberate attempt to intimidate the cyclist.

The beeping the horn right before overtaking the cyclist is bad enough, but the fact the overtake itself takes place where the carriageway narrows due to a pedestrian island makes it clear that this is what is commonly termed a 'punishment pass'.

The footage was shot by road.cc reader Mike, who told us: "This driver needs educating that there simply isn’t enough space to squeeze past a cyclist while passing a pedestrian refuge island."

