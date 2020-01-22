When we woke up on Saturday, all ready to jump straight on the bike, there was an annoyingly chilly suprise awaiting us outside.

The freezing temperatures meant that the ground was frozen and while it quickly melted where the sun hit, there was always the danger of a sudden crash if you hit ice on a bend.

As a result, many riders kept 'giving it 5 minutes' just to see if it'd warm up enough. Others, ourselves included, headed out on off-road bikes.

Those cold, sunny conditions did create some excellent photo opportunities.

Walking away with some toasty new thermal cycling socks is Freddy. He braved the icy conditions for a first ride on his new bike and despite some sideways action, he loved the new steed.

Congrats Freddy, we'll be in touch. Take a look below for some of the other great entries from the weekend and check back on Friday for another chance to win.