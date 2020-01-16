Can’t believe my mate Doug got a parking ticket for obstructing a pedestrian highway today! Local businesses in this town rely on cyclists for income and surely must discourage this kind of activity from traffic enforcement officers. pic.twitter.com/Pd5HvvH5cy — Gary Ridgeway (@GaryRidgeway) January 15, 2020

There's so much going on here.

We just saw this over on the forum and it's a bike getting a parking ticket.

It seems to be lent up against railings at a cafe and not obstructing a public right of way at all. But this traffic warden still issued a ticket, which won't be enforceable as there's no registration plate anyway.

Can anyone give us a reason why this happened? Answers in the comments below, please.