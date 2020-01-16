Home
Welcome to Thursday's LiveBlog with Liam Cahill, Jack Sexty and the rest of the road.cc team.

16/01/2020, 13:07

Well, that's enforceable...

There's so much going on here.

We just saw this over on the forum and it's a bike getting a parking ticket. 

It seems to be lent up against railings at a cafe and not obstructing a public right of way at all. But this traffic warden still issued a ticket, which won't be enforceable as there's no registration plate anyway.

Can anyone give us a reason why this happened? Answers in the comments below, please.

16/01/2020, 13:03

Ear Miss of the Day

The offending employee has been sentenced to eight hours on the turbo wearing the road.cc dunce's cap - read the typo-free story here

16/01/2020, 12:42

Jeroboam Gravel Series goes global in 2020

With 7 races planned for 2020 in 6 different countries, the Jeroboam series continues to expand.

In 2017, the Jeroboam Bike Festival Franciacorta was held for the first time and in 2019, Jeroboam landed in three new countries. This year it will continue to expand, including events in Central America (Costa Rica) to open the calendar and one in Asia (Japan).

The full Jeroboam schedule:

Costa Rica - 13/15 March
Greece - 8/10 May
Japan - 6/7 June
Italy Dolomites - 19/21 June
Italy Franciacorta - 18/20 September
Spain - 2/4 October
Austria - 2/4 October

Across the series, the 300, 150 and 75 km routes (matching the Jeroboam, Magnum and Standard wine bottle sizes) will be joined by a short Demi Family Ride which sounds perfect to us as it includes 'tasting stops' where you can sample local foods and drinks.

If you're interested, head to jeroboam.bike for more info.

16/01/2020, 10:04

Cycle Surgery set to cease trading this year, according to anonymous insider

After the fiasco with the appearance of a Make Evans Great Again Instagram account making some damning accusations against Evans' senior management last week, today road.cc has been contacted again to say another major UK bike shop chain is set to close in 2020. 

A source who says they work for the chain claimed that employees were told yesterday of the closure plans. The London stores in Victoria and Waterloo have apparently already been closed; although some stores will continue to trade until May, and the online business should remain trading until June, according to our source. 

They continued: "It's quite sad news but the truth is that there is no willingness to keep the company up and the market did change a lot. Companies did not follow the trends properly I guess." 

Cycle Surgery was founded in 1992 and is owned by the AS Adventure group, with 30 stores in the UK - we'll have a full story on this later.

16/01/2020, 09:09

Wahoo launches gravel racing team

Wahoo has launched its first gravel racing team, headed up by former World Tour pro Ian Boswell.

Boswell retired from road racing due to ongoing problems caused by a concussion and is one of the many former World Tour pros making the jump over to gravel racing.

He joins the likes of Ted King, Laurens Ten Dam and Peter Stetina who will be lining up at some of the world's biggest gravel races throughout the year.

16/01/2020, 08:24

Sitting comfortably, Chris? Wout is.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I forgot how uncomfortable the seat on my TT bike is #trainingcamp

A post shared by Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) on

I guess when you've been away from a certain bike for so long, it's bound to feel a little weird.

Then again, Wout's been having no such problems. Both had huge, career-threatening crashes on their TT bikes last year, so it's great to see them back in the TT bars.

16/01/2020, 08:18

Spot on, or a bit harsh?

What's your take on this one?

Cars that park in bike lanes in Frankfurt are being towed or even lifted out and taken away, probably to the naughty-step-for-cars.

16/01/2020, 08:13

Retiring pro re-joins is local team for his final season

Struggling to find a contract, Bagdonas has gone back to his local team for one last year before he hangs up his race wheels for good.

That's like me going back to Somer Valley CC. Apart from I'm not a multiple National Champion...or very good...

16/01/2020, 08:10

Van der Poel - the most frustrating rider to watch?

Watching this guy ride is great but it can also be incredibly frustrating.

If we tried half of this, we'd be on our backsides pretty quickly! We feel your pain, Rebecca.

