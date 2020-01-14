Nope, not THAT David Beckham... the one above is actually a 17-year-old cyclist from Dehli, who is currently competing at India's Youth Games.

Beckham has already won a silver medal at the games in Guwahati, and says he was given the name simply because his family were big fans of David Beckham, the 44-year-old retired footballer: "My family is a huge fan of David Beckham, so they named me after him. I also became a David Beckham fan. I used to play football. I have played in the Subroto Cup tournament. Then my grandfather asked me to take up cycling.

"I started cycling in Delhi in 2017. In the beginning, my feet didn't touch the ground when I sat on the cycle seat. Eventually, I started doing well in the sport. It's difficult to find facilities for cycling in Andaman, so I have to go to bigger cities for training."

Tragically Beckham lost his father as an infant in the 2004 tsunami, and his mother passed away due to an infection in 2014. He now lives with his maternal grandfather, who also supports his grandson's sporting ambitions. ​

Beckham's 'goal' (here all week) is simply to give his best in training with no concrete targets at the moment; but like his footballing namesake, he wishes to "taste success" in the near future.