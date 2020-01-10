A new prize is on offer this weekend.
Decathlon is back with a brand new prize for the winner of #MyCyclingWeekend.
They've got a pair of warm and woolly B'Twin 500 winter socks up for grabs. It's a lovely prize to win if you suffer from chilly toes while out on the bike.
Entering is really simple. All you need to do is upload a photo from your weekend ride to Instagram, using #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption.
While you're on Insta, head over to @DecathlonUK_Cycling and give them a follow.
To give you an idea of what to post, here are some entries from last week.
Peddling in Amsterdam #flashbackfriday - - - #cycling #citycycling #weekendvibes #mycyclingweekend #cyclinglifestyle #amsterdam #thedam #amsterdam #amsterdam_streets #europetravel #travelphotography #travelphoto #travelgram #photographylovers #loveamsterdam #weekendgetaway #filmmakerlife #scotsabroad #scottish #cyclingshots #cyclingpics
A cold northerly wind blowing down through the #Cotswolds for today’s @mickeycrankscc club ride to Wychford Pottery. Great base miles at the start of winter rewarded with fabulously sticky chocolate brownie at the coffee stop. #coffeeandcake #clubride #basemiles #wintermilessummersmiles #whereiride #roadslikethese #mycyclingweekend #specializeddiverge #iamspecialized #winterbike #roadbike #gravelbike #rideeatsleeprepeat #lifebehindbars #werideforcake #cyclist #cycling #training #endurance #mickeycranks #mickeycrankscyclingclub #iamspecialized_road
Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.