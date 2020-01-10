A new prize is on offer this weekend.

Decathlon is back with a brand new prize for the winner of #MyCyclingWeekend.

They've got a pair of warm and woolly B'Twin 500 winter socks up for grabs. It's a lovely prize to win if you suffer from chilly toes while out on the bike.

Entering is really simple. All you need to do is upload a photo from your weekend ride to Instagram, using #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption.

While you're on Insta, head over to @DecathlonUK_Cycling and give them a follow.

To give you an idea of what to post, here are some entries from last week.