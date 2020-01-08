Electric taxis may be billed as being friendly to the environment – but not all cabbies using them are friendly towards cyclists going by today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series.

It was filmed on St Pancras Way, Camden, an area with a lot of cycle traffic both on the road and the towpath – the Constitution pub on the left lies on the Regent’s Canal.

One point worth noting here is that while you’d get plenty of notice of a diesel London cab coming up behind you, unless you’re shoulder checking regularly you’d get no such warning of the electric version, making a close pass like this even more unnerving.

