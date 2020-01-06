With the Rapha Festive 500 happening, plenty of time to kill, and a lot of turkey to burn off, the holiday period was the perfect chance to get a lot of riding done.

Having eaten our body weight in mince pies alone, there was no shortage of calories to fuel some brilliant days out on the bike.

It seems that many of you also took the free time available and used it to head out on the bike. We've got a huge collection of some great photos but there can be only one winner of the Triban RC500 Winter Gloves from Decathlon.

If you're wondering what this is all about then our #MyCyclingWeekend competition runs every weekend on Instagram. All you have to do to enter is to upload a photo from your weekend ride to Instagram, using #MyCyclingWeekend in your caption.

Then while you're over on Insta, remember to give @DecathlonUK_Cycling a follow.

Our winner this week is Alex Mellor who posted this moody photo which actually reminded us that the glorious sunshine of spring is just a couple of months away! Congrats Alex, we'll be in touch.

Before we turn our attention to next weekend, check out the best pics from over the Christmas holidays.