With the Rapha Festive 500 happening, plenty of time to kill, and a lot of turkey to burn off, the holiday period was the perfect chance to get a lot of riding done.
Having eaten our body weight in mince pies alone, there was no shortage of calories to fuel some brilliant days out on the bike.
It seems that many of you also took the free time available and used it to head out on the bike. We've got a huge collection of some great photos but there can be only one winner of the Triban RC500 Winter Gloves from Decathlon.
If you're wondering what this is all about then our #MyCyclingWeekend competition runs every weekend on Instagram. All you have to do to enter is to upload a photo from your weekend ride to Instagram, using #MyCyclingWeekend in your caption.
Our winner this week is Alex Mellor who posted this moody photo which actually reminded us that the glorious sunshine of spring is just a couple of months away! Congrats Alex, we'll be in touch.
Before we turn our attention to next weekend, check out the best pics from over the Christmas holidays.
No riding today so here’s another from yesterday #mycyclingweekend #cyclingshots #cyclingpics #cyclingphotos #cyclinglife #cycling #fromwhereiride #outsideisfree #getoutstayout #gooutside #gravelbike #gravelride #myorbea #orbeaterra #bicycle #lifebehindbars #moorland #pinkbike
Loved our city tour with Abdel from @marrakechgreenwheels. Highly recommended as a great way to see the city. We did the morning tour which was calmer and gave us our bearings for shopping in the afternoon. Thanks Abdel! #marrakech #marrakesh #mycyclingweekend #cyclinglife #bike #bikelife
Not so subtle hint, after Xmas over indulgence #fromwhereiride #outsideisfree #iamspecialized #stravaphoto #rapharides #mycyclingweekend #cyclingpics #cyclingshots #baaw #rapharides #outsideisfree #roadslikethese #roadlesstraveled #gopro #specializedroad #specializedtarmacsl6 #sworkstarmac
Perfect couple of days cycling this weekend #training #TagsForLikes #TFLers #mycyclingweekend #cycling #cyclelife #roadcycling #cyclepassion #colourtheroad #outsideisfree #thegoodbikelife #ride100percent #active #guernseylife #wymtm #insearchofup #ridebikes #fromwhereiride #roadcycling #shutuplegs #garmin #stravacycling #iphone7plus #zippwheels #bike #bikelife #giantpropel #giantcycles #guernsey
A few more shots from the NYD @hernehillvelodrome / @octaveracing / Penge CC Mädison Cyclocross race. Thanks again to @lakahq @milltag and @prettydecentbc for supporting! Next event; @brewleur on Sat 31st May! . . . #OCTAVEracing #OCTÄVE #hernehill #hernehillvelodrome #cyclocrosss #winter #cyclelife #outsideisfree #WYMTM #instacycling #fromwhereiride #mycyclingweekend #roadslikethese #InSearchOfUp #lightbro #cycling #10000kmcc #stravacycling #cyclists #wahooligan #cyclingphoto #bikelife #raceday
267/500 with four and a half days left. #raphafestive500 #giantbikes #cyclinglife #bikeporn #stravaphoto #mycyclingweekend #outsideisfree #roadporn #prosolitude #whyiride #cyclingphotos #insearchofpeace #outsideisreal #lifebehindbars #lovecycling #ridesafe #betterthanzwift #RideLife #RideGiant #raphafestive500 #festive500
Jusqu'au boue! #crossiscoming #crossishere #veldrijden #crossisboss #cx #cyclocross #worldcup #namen #namur #uciworldcup #boue #citadelledenamur #citadelnamen #evierichards #trekfactoryracing #trek #cycling #cyclingshots #cyclingpics #cyclingphotos #mycyclingweekend #belgium #muddyfaces #mud #nomudnoglory #fortheloveofmud #mudfest #rain #wallonie #belgium #telenetucicxwc
Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.