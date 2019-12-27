Nic Dlamini, a South African who rides for NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Dimension Data) suffered a broken arm earlier today during an altercation with rangers at the Silvermine section of the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

South African National Parks, which manages the area, told News24 that Dlamini was arrested because he hadn’t paid for an activity permit.

"What seems to have happened, the rangers were alerted of a cyclist that entered gate 1 of the Silvermine section of Table Mountain National Park without making any payment," said SanParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli.

"On investigation, they found the cyclist in question, stopped him and asked for the necessary permit which he did not produce. As per the law, that is a transgression which requires them to be fined or apprehended.

"It is alleged that the cyclist became quite aggressive with the rangers, hence the scuffle. The arm may have broken as a result of him resisting arrest.”

Dlamini was taken to hospital by the rangers.

The matter is under investigation with SanParks seeking statements from everyone involved.

NTT Pro Cycling tweeted: "We are aware of a video in which one of our riders, Nic Dlamini, was involved in an incident in Cape Town earlier today. He's currently undergoing medical assessment after which we'll be able to provide a full update on what transpired."