The London Bike Show is back at the Excel London between the 27-29 March 2020... and if you're still stuck on what to get for a cycling friend or relative for Christmas or are yet to bag yourself a ticket, why not take advantage of this stunning 40% off deal with the code ROADMAS12? You'd be mad to miss this offer!

Get your 40% off door price tickets for the London Bike Show with the code ROADMAS12 here

As always, The London Bike Show will bring together over 200 leading bike and apparel brands including Ribble Cycles, Cervelo,Canyon, Hunt, Gore, Specialized and many more. Whether you’re new to cycling, use your bike for commuting or are a super-keen club rider then the show will have something for you. Some of the main attractions for 2020 include:

The e-bike village and test track. Try out the latest bikes before you buy

Performance Theatre. Hear inspirational stories from everyday heroes as well as interviews with some of cycling’s stars

NEW for 2020: The Coaching Cafe. Helping you to get ready for your next sportive with one-to-one coaching advice over a cuppa!

NEW for 2020: Travel x Bike. A new area of the show where you can meet travel providers and tourist boards and start planning your next cycling adventure

So there you have it, there's so much to see and a lot to miss if you don't take advantage of this offer! With the door price set at £20 you save £8 if you book your tickets with our code between now and 31st December. Just use the print-at-home option at checkout and get the tickets delivered to your inbox in plenty of time for Christmas... you can even book tickets on Christmas day if you really have left your shopping until the very last minute! Your ticket also includes entry to the Triathlon Show: London, so if you passion extends beyond two wheels to running and swimming there’s even more to see and do.

The offer applies to adult tickets only - to book your tickets head over to www.TheLondonBikeShow.co.uk, and don’t forget to quote ROADMAS12

This article features paid promotion on behalf of The London Bike Show.