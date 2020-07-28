Two arrested after BB gun attack leaves Sussex cyclist seriously injured

Police in Sussex have arrested two men after a cyclist was seriously injured by a ball bearing fired from a BB gun in St Leonards earlier this month.

The 65-year-old victim sustained a serious head injury in the incident, which happened as he rode along Bexhill Road at around 6.20pm on the evening of Friday 10 July.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital and remains there in what police describe as a “serious but stable condition.”

In a separate incident the following day, Saturday 11 July, a 37-year-old man got in touch with police to say that he had ben hit by a pellet from a BB gun, fired by the a male occupant of a passing vehicle.

That incident happened at around 12.30pm on Mount Pleasant Road in nearby Hastings, and the man did not sustain a serious injury.

On Sunday 12 July, officers arrested a 26-year-old man from St Leonards on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device.

The man was released on conditional bail until August 8 while officers continue their enquiries.

Last Sunday 26 July, police arrested a second man in connection with the incident, a 23-year-old from Maidstone, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was released on conditional bail until 21 August.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to either incident, or persons with any other information, to contact them online or on the non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Falmouth.

Anyone with relevant video footage or photos can submit them to police via this link.