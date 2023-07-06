Is 1x the new disc brake debate? Single chainring simplicity at the Tour de France discussed + lactate testing on the road.cc Podcast

It was only in 2017 that we published an article predicting the death of the triple chainset... and just six years on, with triples having pretty much disappeared on new bikes of all genres, we're predicting a slower (but perhaps also an inevitable) 'shift' towards the decline of the double too on episode 54 of the road.cc Podcast.

On our pre-Tour trip to the Dauphine, we couldn't help but notice spot that some riders were missing something in their drivetrains. So if Jonas Vingegaard – currently the hot favourite to claim another Tour de France yellow jersey after his performance yesterday – is now using a single chainring (1x) set-up for some stages of the biggest road cycling race in the world, is it now a no-brainer that the rest of us should make the switch on our road bikes?

> Should you run a 1x set-up on your road bike?

In pro road racing, it would be an understatement to say that 1x had a rocky start when the ill-fated Aqua Blue Sport team used 1x drivetrains on 3T Strada bikes - but the tech has improved, with wider gears, more gearing options and smaller sprockets decreasing the chances of mechanicals, and making 1x a reliable option for even the very best.

> Check out the gearing choices of the pros at the Tour de France

As is discussed on the podcast, with the increasing shift towards 1x on all bike genres and its adoption becoming more widespread, we can't help feeling a bit of déjà vu, and some parallels can be drawn with the relatively slow adoption of disc brakes in road cycling compared to mountain and gravel bikes.

So, is the death of the small ring already inevitable? You read it here first, but we're predicting off-the-peg road racing bikes from some of the biggest brands being sold with 1x drivetrains as early as next year. What do you reckon?

In part 2, and as a follow-up to our in-depth article and video on lactate profiling, Jamie heads to Synergy Performance to take a comprehensive test that will lay out his full metabolic profile… sounds fancy, but how is it more insightful than the classic FTP or VO2 max tests? There's plenty of bonus info and outtakes here that didn't make it into the video, so if performance analysis interests you then it's well worth a listen. There's also some lovely panting and gurning noises for good measure…

