Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Miscellaneous
Is 1x the new disc brake debate? Single chainring simplicity at the Tour de France discussed + lactate testing on the road.cc Podcastroad.cc podcast episode 54 lead image

Is 1x the new disc brake debate? Single chainring simplicity at the Tour de France discussed + lactate testing on the road.cc Podcast

Now we're seeing the world's best on the biggest stage in road cycling switching to single chainring set-ups, is the death of the small ring now inevitable?...
by Jack Sexty
Thu, Jul 06, 2023 14:31
1

It was only in 2017 that we published an article predicting the death of the triple chainset... and just six years on, with triples having pretty much disappeared on new bikes of all genres, we're predicting a slower (but perhaps also an inevitable) 'shift' towards the decline of the double too on episode 54 of the road.cc Podcast.

 

Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Apple Podcasts
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Spotify
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Amazon Music

On our pre-Tour trip to the Dauphine, we couldn't help but notice spot that some riders were missing something in their drivetrains. So if Jonas Vingegaard – currently the hot favourite to claim another Tour de France yellow jersey after his performance yesterday – is now using a single chainring (1x) set-up for some stages of the biggest road cycling race in the world, is it now a no-brainer that the rest of us should make the switch on our road bikes?

> Should you run a 1x set-up on your road bike?

2023-cervelo-dauphine-1x-jonas-vingegaard-3-1

In pro road racing, it would be an understatement to say that 1x had a rocky start when the ill-fated Aqua Blue Sport team used 1x drivetrains on 3T Strada bikes - but the tech has improved, with wider gears, more gearing options and smaller sprockets decreasing the chances of mechanicals, and making 1x a reliable option for even the very best. 

> Check out the gearing choices of the pros at the Tour de France

As is discussed on the podcast, with the increasing shift towards 1x on all bike genres and its adoption becoming more widespread, we can't help feeling a bit of déjà vu, and some parallels can be drawn with the relatively slow adoption of disc brakes in road cycling compared to mountain and gravel bikes.

So, is the death of the small ring already inevitable? You read it here first, but we're predicting off-the-peg road racing bikes from some of the biggest brands being sold with 1x drivetrains as early as next year. What do you reckon? 

2023 Lactate testing on bike lactate reading

In part 2, and as a follow-up to our in-depth article and video on lactate profiling, Jamie heads to Synergy Performance to take a comprehensive test that will lay out his full metabolic profile… sounds fancy, but how is it more insightful than the classic FTP or VO2 max tests? There's plenty of bonus info and outtakes here that didn't make it into the video, so if performance analysis interests you then it's well worth a listen. There's also some lovely panting and gurning noises for good measure…

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It’s also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.

At the time of broadcast, our listeners can also get a free Hammerhead Heart Rate Monitor with the purchase of a Hammerhead Karoo 2. Visit hammerhead.io right now and use promo code ROADCC at checkout to get yours.

1x
Tour de France
Tour de France 2023
lactate testing
Podcast
podcasts
road.cc podcast
cycling podcast
cycling podcasts
the road.cc podcast
Hammerhead
2023 Tour de France
Tour de France Tech
2023 Tour de France tech
Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

Latest Comments

 