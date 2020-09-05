Support road.cc

feature
Race
Tech
Tour de France 2015 Nibali bike - 5

Tour de France Tech 2020: 10 years of weird and wonderful bikes & kit

The cool, clever and just plain bizarre kit, components and rider setups we've spotted at the Tour over the years
by Mat Brett
Sat, Sep 05, 2020 10:10
0

Keep your eyes peeled at the Tour de France and you'll see some interesting, innovative and downright strange equipment choices and setups. Here's some of the strangest stuff we’ve spotted over the years…

Ridiculously long stems

It’s not at all strange for pros to use 130mm stems, and you’ll spot 140mm and even 150mm stems quite often too.

In 2013, though, we spotted this monstrosity on the front of Andrey Kashechkin’s bike. Admittedly, phones were smaller in those days, but not that much smaller. We measured this stem at 170mm – which is usually a crank length rather than a stem length!

There comes a point at which a team official needs to take a rider to one side and say, “Mate, we're going to get you a bigger bike.”

Mavic’s plastic CX01 blades

Tyler Farrar s Cervelo S5 39.jpg

Mavic had the idea of smoothing the gap between the tyre and the wheel's rim with a thin, barely visible plastic blade to reduce drag. We first saw these on Garmin-Cervelo bikes at the 2011 Tour.

Innovative? Certainly. Ingenious? Maybe. Permitted? Nah. The UCI immediately stomped all over these CX01 strips.

When Red was yellow

SRAM Red Yellow ltd - chainset 2

SRAM unveiled a yellow edition of Red back in 2010. It made sense, though, because it was used by winners of former editions of the race: Alberto Contador, Carlos Sastre and, um, Lance Armstrong. One or two things have happened since then regarding Lance. You might have heard.

Peter Sagan’s Hulk phase

peter sagan hulk cannondale 01

Back in 2013 Peter Sagan was on a Cannondale SuperSix Evo with a special Hulk paint job. Why the Hulk? Because of an impression of the comic book character he did when he won stage six of the Tour the previous year.

Cannondale Peter Sagan custom Hulk - the eyes

Oh, and there’s the green connection, Sagan having won the points classification in 2012.

Sagan’s Joker designs

Tour de France 2019 Peter Sagan stem - 1.jpg

Sagan ditched the Hulk theme years ago; he’s more into The Joker and his ‘Why so serious?’ quote these days. This stem is from 2019.

Gorka Izagirre’s strange setup

Tour de France 2019 Gorka Izagirre stem - 1

Astana rider Gorka Izagirre was running a -17° stem last year to position the handlebar lower. He then stuck spacers underneath it to move the handlebar up. There’s probably a good reason for this, we just don’t know what it is.DSC01196

He also had his seatpost back to front.

Yellow bikes

Voeckler yellow TdF C59 - full bike.jpg

It's something of a tradition for a sponsor to provide a yellow bike to the rider leading to the Tour de France. It's often fairly subtle – yellow bar tape and logos, for example – but Colnago went full banana with Tommy Voeckler's C59 Italia back in 2011.

• Brice Feillu’s undersized Look 795 Light

Bruce Feillu small bike - 1.jpg

You’ll often see Tour riders on bikes that look too small. They might want as short a head tube as possible to reduce their frontal area and minimise drag, or they might just want to save a few grams. Fortuneo-Vital Concept’s Brice Feillu took things to extremes back in 2016. It looked like he’d borrowed the bike of a much smaller teammate.

Adam Hansen’s homemade shoes

Aussie rider Adam Hansen famously made his own minimalist carbon-fibre shoes during his career. These ones from 2016 apparently took over 42 hours to make and weighed under 95g.

Andre Greipel’s gorilla motif

German sprinter Andre Greipel has been known as the Gorilla for years and has had frames and saddles decorated accordingly.

Andre Greipel Ridley bikes-012

Here’s his Ridley Noah Fast from 2014, for example.

tour_tech_2018_-_selle_italia_greipel_-_1.jpgAnd here’s a saddle he was using in 2018.

Adam Hansen’s humongous cranks

hansen cranks - 1 (2).jpgThat Adam Hansen was a bit of a maverick! In 2017 he ditched his team’s Campagnolo Super Record cranks in favour of these from Lightning with the logos removed. Hansen probably got away with it because the maximum length Campag offered was 175mm whereas he went for a whopping 180mm.

Valverde’s World Champ’s rainbow stripesvalverde movistar29.JPG

If you’re world road race champion you want everyone to know about it, right? Alejandro Valverde certainly did, with rainbow stripes just about everywhere last year.

Tour de France 2019 Valverde World Champs stripes - 1.jpg

Vincenzo Nibali’s shark-themed bike

Vincenzo Nibali bike side 2

Nibali has been known as the Shark for as long as anyone can remember. This shark-themed paint job is from 2014.

Maybe it wasn't sharky enough, though, so it was changed for 2015.

Arkea-Samsic’s socks

Tour de France 2019 Arkea Samsic socks - 1You know that the UCI has a sock height rule, right? They mustn’t be higher than halfway between your ankle and knee. No, really. It's easy to scoff but when you look at these Arkea–Samsic socks from last year you realise that it's probably for the best. 

Andrey Amador’s modified shoes

Tour de France 2019 Marc Soler Fizik shoe modification - 1You’ll occasionally see shoes that a pro rider has adapted slightly to increase ventilation or relieve pressure.

Movistar's Andrey Amador took things to a whole different level last year, apparently butchering his Fiziks with a machete.

Magura’s hydraulic rim brakes

Who remembers hydraulic rim brakes in the peloton? Garmin-Sharp used these ones from Magura back in 2012. That box underneath the stem was the converter, the brake cables feeding in one side and operating a piston which pushed the hydraulic fluid to the brake unit.

Lampre-Merida’s stickers

Back in 2013, Lampre-Merida stuck a head and shoulders sticker of each rider on their bikes. Thankfully, it didn’t catch on. It was kind of creepy, to be honest.

Fabian Cancellara’s ‘Spartacus’ Trek Madone

Fabian Cancellara Trek Madone 2016 4.JPG

Fabian Cancellara raced the 2016 Tour de France – his final one – aboard a custom-painted Trek Madone that celebrated his 16 years as a professional cyclist. It wasn’t subtle, but when you have a palmarès like his you don’t need to be.

Disguised equipment

At one time it was common to see components from non-sponsor brands disguised – often badly – in the pro peloton. The logos would be covered up to keep the real sponsors happy. It still goes on, but not as much as it once did.Tour de France 2017 Trek Segafredo rear wheel - 1.jpg

This is a Zipp wheel from the Trek-Segafredo team in 2017, for example, with a Bontrager logo added over the top.

Tour de France 2017 Peter Sagan stem - 1.jpgAnd Peter Sagan was using a Zipp stem despite the US brand not being a Bora-Hansgrohe sponsor. A nice bit of work with insulating tape there.

Snake shorts

In 2013 members of the Cannondale Pro Cycling Team had the names of animals printed on the back of their shorts as part of a marketing campaign from Fizik. We were always a bit uncomfortable with the 'snake' one.

Tour de France Tech 2020
Tour de France
Tour tech
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments