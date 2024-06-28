Why Curve might just be the ultimate wearable digital wallet for cyclists

Every cyclist knows the value of cycling light, because nobody really wants to tackle a climb laden down with any unnecessary weight. That said, of course there are the fundamentals we can’t do without: a spare inner tube, a multi-tool, a crisp folded tenner, or a credit card...

Actually, with the advent of digital wallets, the idea you have to take physical forms of money with you is now somewhat outdated. But not all digital wallets are the same. Although Apple Pay and Google Pay are a well-used part of modern life, there is an option that isn’t quite so well supported: Garmin Pay. That’s a shame, especially for cyclists who are already using Garmin Pay-compatible devices.

However, there is an answer. Revolutionary digital wallet Curve provides a simple yet ultra-effective solution for people who find that Garmin Pay's limited support means they are unable to add their preferred cards.

What is Curve?

Curve is, in effect, another payment card, but one to which you can link all your existing debit and credit cards. This allows you to manage all your finances from a single point, but more importantly in this context, it also means that via Curve you can use your existing cards with any mobile wallet, smartwatch – including Garmin, Fitbit or Samsung – or even a payment ring or other payment wearable.

Thousands of savvy Garmin users have already discovered this trick, but it's still something of an exclusive club. So, to raise awareness, Curve has partnered with four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome to launch the ‘One for the Road’ campaign. In Curve’s promotional film, Froomey showcases an innovative payment ring powered by Curve.

And, beyond rings, Curve also offers a marketplace of wearable payment accessories – including watch straps, key fobs, and bracelets – allowing you to pay seamlessly from any account, any way you want.

Further benefits

For existing Garmin users, then, Curve has the power to unleash a whole new realm of welcome payment functionality. But its benefits don’t stop there.

With Curve you can also earn up to 20% cashback from hundreds of brands – including automatic cashback at popular retailers like Argos, IKEA, Primark, Fanatics, and Honest Burger – and stack rewards on top of those already associated with your existing debit and credit cards.

Plus, for each friend you refer to Curve, you’ll earn 1% cashback on all purchases for 30 days, potentially earning up to £30 in additional cashback every month.

If you’ve got an eye on a foreign cycling holiday or any overseas trip, there are other benefits courtesy of Curve’s ability to bypass foreign transaction fees. While most banks and credit cards charge around 3% per transaction abroad, with Curve you can avoid these fees by using your linked cards through the Curve Wallet.

Curve also offers the best exchange rates by using the Mastercard rate with no markups, ensuring you get the most value out of your money when abroad.

Getting ahead with Curve

Getting started with Curve couldn’t be easier. Simply download the Curve app from your app store and then choose your plan from the following options:

Curve Lite: free to use, allows you to link up to 3 cards.

Curve X: £5.99 a month, allows you to link up 5 cards, £300 per month fee-free foreign ATM withdrawals.

Curve Black: £9.99 a month, allows you to link unlimited cards, £500 per month fee-free foreign ATM withdrawals, 1% cashback from 6 selected retailers.

Curve Metal: £17.99 a month, allows you to link unlimited cards, £1,000 per month fee-free foreign ATM withdrawals, 1% cashback from 12 selected retailers, Worldwide Airport LoungeKey Access.

All Curve cards come with Curve Customer Protection up to £100,000, Anti-Embarrassment mode to say goodbye to declines, and the option to add business cards.

Simply add your credit and debit cards – or even your PayPal account – to create your Curve Wallet and start spending. Then, whichever card you select in your wallet will be the account charged when you tap to pay. And if you make a mistake and use the wrong card, don’t worry; all Curve plans have a Go Back In Time feature, to switch payments from one card to another even after the event.

The digital wallet was a revolution in people’s experience of shopping, but Curve takes that experience another step forward. With ultimate payment protection, simple card locking, the easy ability to see what you are spending across all your cards – not to mention the need to remember only one pin number – Curve combines security with convenience, and cutting-edge technology with simplicity.

So forget about cramming loose change into your saddle bag – sign up to Curve and let your watch, ring, bracelet, phone or key fob do the paying.

To find out more about Curve’s capabilities and how it could revolutionise the way you pay for things, visit the Curve website or download the Curve app