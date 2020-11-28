Support road.cc

Video: Specialized Tarmac SL7 vs Trek Emonda - Which is the better bike?

The Specialized Tarmac SL7 and the Trek Emonda go head to head. Which is the best bike? We take a look at two of the hottest road bikes for 2021.
by Liam Cahill
Sat, Nov 28, 2020 14:00
2020 hasn't been the best year, but it has at least given us some big bike launches with both the Trek Emonda and Specialized Tarmac SL7 moving ever further away from the climbing bikes that they started life as. Which one is better? Let's find out.

Both have strayed from being a pure climber's bike, focussing, in their own ways, on aerodynamics. Trek and Specialized have gone about this in slightly different ways with Trek heading to Alpe d'Huez to focus on aero gains when heading up, very specifically, an 8.1% gradient.

2021 Trek Emonda SL 6 Pro - riding 7.jpg
> Review: Trek Emonda SL 6 Pro 2021

Specialized, meanwhile, have said that they tested the new SL7 against the outgoing SL6 and found it to be 45 seconds faster. That said, we're not sure how much of it is due to the new integrated front end and supposedly hyper-fast Roval Rapide wheels.

> Review: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 Dura-Ace Di2 2021

We do need to clarify that the models that we had in on test were rather different on the price front. The Emonda was £3,350 while the Tarmac SL7 is £11,500. That brings a difference not only in the level of the components but also the level of the frame. 

2020 Specialized Tarmac SL7 - riding 7.jpg
> All-new Émonda gets aero to become "Trek’s fastest climbing bike ever" – and it's disc brake-only

So we weren't trying to contrast the bikes that we tested against each other. Instead, we are attempting to help you make up your mind should you be having a hard time choosing between the two bikes.

> New Tarmac SL7: lightweight AND super aero, says Specialized

Which one do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

