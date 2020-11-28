Video: Specialized Tarmac SL7 vs Trek Emonda - Which is the better bike?

2020 hasn't been the best year, but it has at least given us some big bike launches with both the Trek Emonda and Specialized Tarmac SL7 moving ever further away from the climbing bikes that they started life as. Which one is better? Let's find out.

Both have strayed from being a pure climber's bike, focussing, in their own ways, on aerodynamics. Trek and Specialized have gone about this in slightly different ways with Trek heading to Alpe d'Huez to focus on aero gains when heading up, very specifically, an 8.1% gradient.

Specialized, meanwhile, have said that they tested the new SL7 against the outgoing SL6 and found it to be 45 seconds faster. That said, we're not sure how much of it is due to the new integrated front end and supposedly hyper-fast Roval Rapide wheels.

We do need to clarify that the models that we had in on test were rather different on the price front. The Emonda was £3,350 while the Tarmac SL7 is £11,500. That brings a difference not only in the level of the components but also the level of the frame.

So we weren't trying to contrast the bikes that we tested against each other. Instead, we are attempting to help you make up your mind should you be having a hard time choosing between the two bikes.

Which one do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.