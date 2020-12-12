Support road.cc

feature
Buying

Video: Six of the Best Urban Bikes - Ridden and Reviewed

Here are six of the best urban bikes as ridden and reviewed by our independent testers
by Liam Cahill
Sat, Dec 12, 2020 14:00
If you’re looking for a bike that you can use for getting around town then there are some seriously good options on the market. Here are six of the best urban bikes that we have ridden and reviewed, so we can highly recommend all of the bikes that we have picked.

There is a seemingly infinite number of urban bike types and that's because everyone's needs are a little different. The bike that you use for the ride to work or get around town can differ depending on the cycle infrastructure in your local area, the terrain, the distance that you've got to ride and even the weather that you'll be facing on a daily basis.

Generally when looking for urban bikes, we look for a relaxed riding position, wider city tyres to deal with town's broken roads and mudguards, so that we can simply grab the bike instead of the car.

On that note, eBikes are becoming increasingly popular for those of us that are looking to shift some of our shorter journeys away from four wheels and onto two. Carrying capacity is also a consideration if you're looking to do the same. The ability to transport kids, or give a mate a lift is incredibly useful and heading to the supermarket on your bike can save you a massive parking headache before the weekend big shop.

We have split our urban bike recommendations between conventional bikes and eBikes. We know than many people prefer the simplicity, lower weight and lower cost of a conventional bike, but for others, the rapid acceleration, help on the hills, and the potential to replace the car for some journeys with a two-wheeled option makes eBikes very appealing.

Specialized Turbo Vado SL 4.0 - £2,499

Specialized Turbo Vado SL 4-1

Check out the review of the Turbo Vado SL 4.0

Cube Editor 2020 - £1,399

Cube Editor - riding 1.jpg

Read our review of the Cube Editor here

Rad Power Radrunner - £1,199

Rad Power Radrunner -1

eBikeTips has an in-depth review of the Radrunner right this way

 

Merida Speeder 900 - £1,350

Merida Speeder 900 - riding 5.jpg

Read our review of the Speeder 900

Cube Kathmandu Hybrid Exc 625 - £2,999

Cube Kathmandu Hybrid Exc 625-5

Is the Kathmandu for you? Read our review to find out

Brompton S6L - £1,090

Brompton - riding 2.jpg

Our review of the Brompton S6L is right here

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

