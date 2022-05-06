Video: Gravel race bike shootout! 3T Exploro Ultra vs Lauf Seigla

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
I agree with her: "There are a lot of examples of far worse driving where people don’t get treated like this."
Ah OK, that's a bit crap for such a big company!
blimey, I bet that porsche driver wishes they'd stayed in their car https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newsscotland/shock-footage-shows-cyclist-...
I imagine its to try and jog people's memory of that particular time (ie. before they went home and changed).
Oh yeah, I remember why I had trouble with the intermediate sprint points last year. The Giro website only posts the top 5 and points for the...
No carnival floats!
"they all go out this like Saturday morning, eight o’clock … I’m in bed." ...
Why is micro-targeting a problem? Is it a bad thing to encourage people to engage in local democracy?
Who knows if the closures and routes will be consistent throughout, but in case of use to others, on my way in I was able to cycle through Green...
This is exactly what motivated "our household" to get one - my better half is ~4'10" and I'm 5'11". It was the only one that I could confidently...