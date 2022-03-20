Take a look at Officine Mattio’s Brondello Classic on display at New York’s exclusive Luxuny store

Officine Mattio’s stunning steel bike, the Brondello Classic, has been chosen by Luxuny to form part of a collection of exclusive objects on display at its store that offers a unique purchasing experience in the heart of Manhattan for those interested in Italian-made products.

Unlike generic commercial luxury shopping, Luxuny offers a private shopping experience by appointment only and holds “exceptional artisanal ‘Made in Italy’ pieces” that are sold nowhere else in New York City, so it says.

The Brondello Classic is named after a hill that is very popular among the riders from Piedmont and especially from Cuneo, Italy, where Officine Mattio is based.

Officine Mattio says its mission is to “create wonderfully crafted frames, with the best materials, the most cutting-edge technology and authentically Italian-made products”.

Tailor-made for each single customer, Officine Mattio offers custom geometry for this bike that’s made from Columbus Spirit HSS steel.

As well as custom geometry, Officine Mattio gives you plenty of choice to personalise the finish with 44 colours in either gloss or matt for the base coat, and the bands are available in 10 metallic shades. A chrome glazing to finish off the bike is also offered.

Officine Mattio also lets you select the groupset, the wheels and every single component. If you follow through the customisation portal on Officine Mattio’s site, you’ll find there are many expensive upgrades you can make including selecting CeramicSpeed’s 3D-printed TI OSPW System. The idea of an oversized pulley wheel system is that it improves the overall efficiency of your drivetrain. CeramicSpeed says that using it will mean your chain has to bend less to wrap around the pulley wheels, generating less friction and drag compared to a standard setup.

Priced at £1,410 (for the Campagnolo 12-speed EPS version), this CeramicSpeed upgrade appeared in our most expensive 2022 bike build, and so it's certainly a luxury option that's being offered here by Officine Mattio.

“Every bicycle is unique, irreproducible and authentic,” says Luxuny.

Made of money, or just curious? Those in New York and wishing to visit the atelier and see the Brondello Classic can book a visit at www.luxuny.com