Will 2022 be the year you conquer some of the most legendary rides in cycling?

If your local roads are becoming a little samey and you're up for taking on some of cycling's greatest rides and challenges, 2022 might just be your year. Roubaix? Mallorca 312? L'Étape du Tour? Luckily Sportive Breaks have you covered, and are even knocking 10% off the accommodation costs with a discount code for road.cc readers!

Enter the promo code ROAD2210 at checkout to receive an exclusive 10% off* - the links to each trip are below

Winding roads, sweeping descents, mountains, cobbles... these are all things every road cyclist lives for, and with restrictions easing worldwide, 2022 could be the summer you tick off some of your bucket list cycling challenges. Whether you want to tackle a tough one-day sportive, your first Hors Category climb or a multi-day epic across a mountain range, you should be able to find the perfect Sportive Breaks trip for you.

Let's have a closer look at each package, all of which are ABTA protected with a

Covid guarantee, so you can enjoy your Sportive Breaks trip with peace of mind. You just focus on you, and telling your legs to shut up when the gradient increases!

Date: 16th April 2022

Prices: two to three night packages from £299pp

The brutal, the Hell of the North, the Queen of the Classics... whatever you call it, the Paris Roubaix challenge is not for the faint-hearted, but the legendary cobbles and velodrome finish will certainly make it a ride to remember. This ride is very flat and not crazy long, but the bone-rattling cobbled sections are as challenging as any ride in Europe.

It's easy to get to from the UK, and you get that incredible photo finish by ending your ride at the Roubaix Velodrome. Stick around the next day to watch the pros take on the same course and witness arguably the best one-day race in cycling.

Date: 23rd April 2022

Prices: two to three night packages from £229pp, event entry from £27

Tough climbs like the Cote de Wanne and Cote de Stockeu are sure to make an impression on you if you opt to take on the longest distance of the brilliant Belgian Liege-Bastogne-Liege Challenge. Shorter distances of 147km and 70km are also available with all sportive distances starting and finishing in Liege... and of course, you'll be able to rest your legs and enjoy some delicious Belgian beer to refuel the day after while you watch the pros in action!

Date: 30th April 2022

Prices: three to five night packages from £279pp, event entry £125

Attracting 8,000 riders from around the world, Mallorca 312 gives participants the chance to ride alongside the pros, with Miguel Induráin, Oscar Freire and Alberto Contador having all taken part in recent years. There are three route distances available: 312km (where the event takes its name from of course), 225 km and 167km. If you pick the 312 and think you might have bitten off more than you can chew, you can also choose to ride one of the shorter versions on the day.

Sportive Breaks offer you a hotel near the start and finish plus the event entry, so while they focus on the logistics you can focus on the long, but beautiful and rewarding ride ahead.

Date: 3rd July 2022

Prices: three night packages from £289pp

The original mountain sportive, and a bona fide French classic - La Marmotte takes in four legendary climbs of the Tour de France. Starting with the Col du Glandon, the route goes over the Telegraph and the Galibier before finishing with the 21 hairpins of the Alpe d'Huez. Prepare for a grand 173km day out on the bike with over 5,000m of climbing...

Date: 10th July 2022

Prices: three nights from £459pp, event entry £99

An absolute classic, the Etape du Tour is the only cycling event that gives riders the chance to ride the exact same route as the pros riding the Tour de France. For 2022 you have the chance to ride stage 12 of Le Tour between Briançon and Alpe d'Huez, probably the most epic stage of this year's race!

The event, that is now SOLD OUT to the general public, covers 170km with more than 4,700 metres of climbing. Your guaranteed entry with Sportive Breaks includes mechanical support, private feed stations, airport transfers, bike rental, massages plus transport to the start in Briançon.

Have you completed any of these famous rides? Let us know in the comments, and tell us which one you'd go for!

* Promotional code terms and conditions: this offer is for new bookings only and discounts 10% off the accommodation for the 2022 Paris Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Mallorca 312, Marmotte and the Etape du Tour. Discount on the race entry and any other additional extras are not included in the offer. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Valid until 30th April 2022.