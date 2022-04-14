Support road.cc

road.cc goes to Paris-Roubaix: What do you want to see?

We're off the Hell of the North for beers, bikes and a bit of racing
by Liam Cahill
Thu, Apr 14, 2022 12:06
It isn’t often these days that you’ll find us at an actual bike race, but seeing as Polartec invited us to ride the cobbles and watch both of the weekend’s races, we couldn’t really say no…

The plan, as we understand it, is to ride some of the famous pavé sectors on Friday, be in the centre of the Roubaix velodrome for the finish of the women’s race on Saturday and then catch the start of the men’s race before hopping between various sectors on Sunday. We'll be finishing each day in the VIP zones in the centre of the velodrome.

Thrown into the mix should hopefully be a selection of very tasty Belgian beers and plenty of frites. We’ll be looking to snap a load of pics before, during and after the race and those pics will mainly be focused on the bikes.

Lizzie Deignan Trek Domane SLR 9 Paris-Roubaix Drivetrain (Trek Bikes)

Roubaix is one of the races in the calendar, where riders will make a host of changes to their bikes to make the cobbles bearable and we’ll have our eyes peeled for anything interesting. In fact, there’s already some tech that we want to see for ourselves. Team DSM will be able to adjust their tyre pressure on the fly after it was announced that they have the Scope Atmoz.

On Saturday and Sunday we’ll also be sharing updates from down on the ground via our Twitter and Instagram pages, so make sure you’re following both to see all of the action. We’ll even try to catch some stuff that the TV cameras miss.

But as the schedule is quite open, we’d like to know what you’d like to see? Interviews with riders might be a bit tricky as Covid measures are still in place, but if there are any pro bikes in particular that you’d like us to point a camera at, let us know.

Alternatively, you could request an everesting on one of the cobbled sectors. Maybe not. Or we could forego the bike races entirely and go on a beer tasting tour. It's just a suggestion...

Lead image courtesy of Alex Broadway/SWPix.com

