road.cc Dealclincher takeover: save up to 73% on SRAM components, over £2k off Ridley road bikes, 45% off Campagnolo wheels, up to 80% off Altura clothing + more

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links included on this page

​Here's our latest Dealclincher round-up featuring some of the best cycling offers we've found across the web recently. Discounts include big savings on SRAM components, up to 80% off Altura cycling clothing, over £2,000 off a Ridley Noah Disc road bike, heavily discounted Campagnolo Bora WTO wheels, and much more.

Up to 73% off SRAM components at Merlin Cycles

2024 midrange bike vs superbike sram red axs crankset (credit: road.cc)

Merlin Cycles is currently offering some great deals on a wide range of SRAM components, including chainsets, shifters, derailleurs, and breaks with discounts from 6% to 73%.

The Red D1 DUB 12-speed road chainset is now just £274.99, reduced from £692, while the Force 1 AXS DUB 12-speed power meter chainset is available for £499, down from £999.

Visit Merlin Cycles to explore all the discounts

Save £2,050 on the Ridley Noah Disc road bike from Evans Cycles

Ridley Noah disc (credit: Ridley)

Ridley has recently launched the new Noah Fast aero bike, which will be ridden by the Uno-X team this season. As a result, previous models are now being heavily discounted and you can pick up the Noah Disc Ultegra 2x11 road bike for just £2,049, down from £4,099, at Evans Cycles.

The bike comes equipped with Fulcrum Racing 400 wheels wrapped in Vittoria Rubino Pro tyres and features a Shimano Ultegra R8000 11-speed groupset.

Get the Ridley Noah Disc for £2,049, down from £4,099, at Evans Cycles

The Specialized S-Works Prevail 3 Helmet is down to £137 from £250 at Balfe's Bikes

Specialized S-Works Prevail 3 road helmet vivid red (credit: Specialized)

Originally priced at £250, the Specialized S-Works Prevail 3 helmet, which scored an 8/10 in its road.cc review in 2022, is now over £100 off in Vivid Red at Balfe's Bikes.

The S-Works Prevail 3 gives a balance of aerodynamics and ventilation, along with MIPS technology. You could describe it as Specialized's semi-aero lid, with more vents than the Evade but, thanks to the closed side sections, it still retains sleek looks. It's available in three sizes: small, medium and large, and is also compatible with Specialized's ANGi Crash Sensor.

Save 45% on the Specialized S-Works Prevail 3 Helmet from Balfe's Bikes

£100 off Park Tool's PCS-10.3 Deluxe Home Mechanic Repair Stand at Tredz

2022 Park Tool PCS-10.3 (credit: Park Tool)

A work stand is a great addition to do repair and maintenance work more easily, holding your bike firmly off the floor. Park Tool's PCS-10.3 is the latest iteration of their popular portable repair stands and is now down to £199.99 at Tredz.

It features a micro-adjustable clamp design which is said to fit 22mm to 76mm diameter tubes and seat posts of any shape and material. The stand weighs a claimed 7.2kg and folds down to 114x37cm. When open, the base forms a triangle of 92x92x121cm.

Buy now for £199.99 from Tredz

Altura cycling kit is up to 80% off in end of season sale

Altura All Roads Fleece (credit: road.cc)

There are some great bargains on Altura's website, with up to 80% off cycling clothing and accessories in their end-of-season sale.

The Icon Men's Bib Shorts are now half price at £42.50, while the Icon Plus Men's Short Sleeve Jersey is just £29, down from £70. If you're after winter gear, the Men’s Endurance Blast Jacket is now £50, a 64% discount.

There are plenty more deals, including the All Roads Women's Fleece, which earned a 9/10 in its off.road.cc review and is now just £27, down from £90.

Head over to Altura's website to see the full range of deals

Save up to 31% on Gtechniq bike cleaning products at Sigma Sports

2023 Gtechniq products (credit: road.cc)

Where science meets bike care - Gtechniq offers a range of products designed to clean and protect your bike, with many now available at up to 30% off at Sigma Sports.

Their drivetrain degreaser is now £14, while the Ultimate Bike Care Kit, reduced from £140 to £98, includes bike cleaner, wash, drivetrain degreaser, ceramic quick coat, bike ceramic, tri-clean, and a selection of cloths, mitts, brushes, and towels.

There are plenty more deals too.

See the full range of discounts at Sigma Sports

The Campagnolo Bora WTO 33 Disc SRAM Freehub Wheelset is now nearly half price at Balfe's Bikes

Campagnolo Bora WTO 33 Disc SRAM Freehub Wheelset (credit: Campagnolo)

Campagnolo's Bora WTO 33 Disc wheelset is claimed to be "the first aerodynamic disc brake wheel with a 33mm profile." The carbon rims have a 19mm internal width, accommodating 23mm, 25mm, and 28mm tryes in both tubeless and clincher setups.

The wheels feature Campagnolo's G3 spoking system, which places double spokes on the left side of the front wheel to help balance opposing forces.

With a claimed weight of 1,455g per pair, these wheels are now available at 45% off at Balfe's Bikes.

Buy the Campagnolo Bora WTO 33 Wheelset for £1,109 from Balfe's Bikes

Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes now as low as £84.59, that's 63% off

Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes black (credit: Specialized)

Originally priced at £230, the Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes are now less than half price at Sigma Sports in select sizes.

The shoes feature Specialized's FACT carbon composite sole and dual Boa dial closure system, promising "quality in all aspects of ergonomic fit, power performance and enduring comfort", according to the brand.

Buy the Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes for up to 63% off at Sigma Sports

40% off sitewide at Nopinz on clothing and accessories

2022 Nopinz Souplesse SS Jersey - chest.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Nopinz began with the innovative SpeedPocket, designed to simplify race number attachment while enhancing aerodynamics. Since then, the brand has expanded its range to include a variety of cycling apparel and accessories, from jerseys and shorts to socks and baselayers.

Right now, the entire site is offering 40% off, with prices like £14.99 for short-sleeve baselayers, £44.99 for the Pro-1 Evo Race Cape, and £68.99 for the Endurance Bib Tights.

Check out sitewide discounts on the Nopinz website

Prologo saddles starting from just £14.99 at Merlin Cycles

2024 Prologo Nago R4 PAS 3DMSS Nack 137 saddle - 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Merlin Cycles has eight different Prologo saddles on offer, all currently discounted between 44% and 71%.

The Prologo Scratch RS Pro road saddle is now just £14.99, down from its original price of £39.99, while the Prologo Dimension 143 Nack road saddle, featuring carbon rails, is over £100 off- now only £109.50.

See the full range of discounted Prologo saddles on Merlin Cycles' website

Have you come across any other great cycling deals lately? Let us know in the comments below.