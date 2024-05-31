road.cc Dealclincher payday takeover: 34% off Merida Scultura, £40 GPS computers, mega Decathlon deals, Planet X carbon bikes under £1000 + more

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links included on this page

What with times still being tough and the bike industry on its way back from a pandemic-induced boom and bust, we thought it was about time we relaunched a regular round-up of the best cycling deals from around the internet and beyond. From bikes of all genres to clothing and accessories, if there's something you want or need we're here to help you find the best stuff at the best prices.

Unlike some of these deals round-up articles you might find on other websites, we're not just limiting it to stuff we can make a commission off, and will be mixing it up with offers from independent bike brands and shops where possible too. If you know of a bike brand, shop or distributor that you think deserves a shout-out and/or has some special offers running, send us your suggestions at tech [at] road.cc.

Without further ado, let's get into the deals...

Merida Scultura Rival Edition 2024 down to £2,475 at Tredz, that's 34% off

If you're yet to join the electronic shifting, internal cable routing and disc braking party, you could tick all of this tech off by picking up the Merida Scultura Rival Edition 2024 for the very tempting price of £2,475.

Striking a great balance between aero and lightweight, the Scultura has the best of both worlds: "Whether you're sprinting for the finish line or conquering challenging climbs, the Scultura Rival Edition delivers an exhilarating ride experience", boasts Merida.

If you're a bit of a luddite but still want them clean lines, we've also spotted a stunning deal over at Leisure Lakes Bikes: the same Scultura frameset but in a titanium/red colourway and with Shimano's excellent 12-speed 105 mechanical shifting, all for the price of £1,899! But if you're set on electronic, check out the Rival Edition at the link below. There's only sizes M, L and XL left as we publish this article.

Buy the Merida Scultura Rival Edition 2024 with 34% off at Tredz

Grab this highly-rated budget GPS cycling computer for just £39.98

Normally a very reasonable 50 quid, and earning an 8/10 score in its road.cc review back in 2022, Coospo's GPS computer is even more of a steal at just £39.98 with this limited-time offer at Amazon.

You get all the basics, accurate GPS, the ability to pair ANT+ sensors and an out-front mount included, so if you're not bothered about mapping it could be all you need.

Buy the Coospo GPS bike computer for £39.98 at Amazon

A carbon road bike for under a grand? Planet X are here to help

We thought full carbon road bikes at this price point were a thing of the past, but recently reborn Planet X has put paid to that with their Pro Carbon road bike with SRAM Rival 22 shifting selling for a penny under that magic grand mark.

There are also hydraulic disc brakes, 28mm tyres and the whole bike is said to weigh in at 8.7kg. It's a whole lot of bike for your money!

Get the Planet X Pro Carbon Rival 22 for £999.99

Muc-Off's 8-in-1 bike cleaning kit down to just £34 at Halfords

While we've heard mixed things about their mechanics, if you know what you're after then Halfords will sometimes come out on top when it comes to price - and this Muc-Off 8-in-1 cleaning kit is currently down to £34 from an RRP of £49.99, the cheapest we can find it right now.

You get Muc-Off's Nano Tech Cleaner, protector spray, a microcell sponge, washing brushes, a detailing brush, claw brush and two-prong brush, plus a tub to keep it all in. Keep your pride and joy gleaming!

Buy the Muc-Off 8-in-1 cleaning kit for £34

Mega Decathlon deals: Dare 2B jerseys for under £17, Triban road bike with carbon fork down to £349.99, protect your littlun's bonce for a tenner and more

Decathlon's cycling gear is renowned for being pretty reasonably priced already, making these deals even sweeter.

First up, there's a huge 58% off Dare 2b Protraction III jerseys for men, down to just £16.80 from an RRP of £40, and the women's Pedal Through It II is also down to just £16.20 with 55% off.

Get the Dare 2b Protraction III jersey for £16.80

Next up, how about a whole road bike with a carbon fork for just £349.99? That's even cheaper than when we gave the Triban RC 120 a stunning 9/10 review score way back in 2019! With 8-speed Shimano gearing, dependable rim brakes and tough tyres, it's ready for commuting, training and much more if you want to upgrade it down the line.

Check out the Triban RC 120, down to just £349.99

Decathlon have also slashed the prices of kid's helmets, with the BTwin 100 lid down to just £9.99 with 16% off.

Pick up the Btwin Kids' Bike Helmet 100 for just £9.99

Other current Decathlon deals that caught our eye include the Garmin Radar Varia RTL515 down to £129.99, a Van Rysel x Cofidis team jersey down to £34.99 with 22% off and the Bryton Rider 320 E GPS computer down to just £69.99.

It's your last weekend to grab a deal in the Specialized sale, including £1000s off bikes and half-price clothing

It's not often Specialized does a sale, and if you want to take advantage there's not long left according to the Spesh website.

There's no road bikes remaining, although there are big discounts on Diverge and Crux allroad/gravel bikes, but if you're after a commuter then the Sirrus X 3.0 would be our pick, down from £769 to £499. There are only XXS and S sizes left, but there are other sizes in the Sirrus 2.0 and Sirrus 4.0 if your budget is more or less.

Get the Sirrus 3.0 hybrid for £499

Our clothing highlights include half price men's Specialized/Fjällräven Adventure Bib Shorts, priced at £80 down from £160, and the men's RBX Softshell Jacket, half price and down to £75. Of the women's items, the ADV Garment Washed Short Sleeve Jersey is a steal at £29, as is the SL Solid Short Sleeve Jersey for just £34.99.

Big discounts on Giant bikes, including carbon TCR bikes from £1,574

It seems like all the big guns are discounting right now, and Giant arguably have the most extensive sale of them all with a huge range of discounted road bikes.

Our pick is the TCR Advanced Disc 3, down to just £1,644 from an original price of £2,349. A full carbon frame and fork, Shimano Tiagra shifting and hydraulic disc brakes means you're getting a lot of performance for the money, plus Giant's 'Overdrive' oversized fork steerer tube technology to provide precise front-end steering performance. There are also rim brake versions of the TCR priced at just over £1,500, while the Defy Advanced Disc 2 also has a good discount, down from £2,699 to £1,889.

Get the Giant TCR Advanced Disc 3 for jist £1,644

The Joe Blow Sport III floor pump is down to just £37.49 at Tweeks Cycles

This highly-rated inflator is usually £48, but you can take more than a tenner off with this special offer at Tweeks. We're blown away!

Take 22% off the Joe Blow Sport III floor pump at Tweeks Cycles

Big discounts on Castelli at Merlin, including the legendary Gabba for just £55

Merlin have usually got some great deals on Castelli kit, but this one might just be the best of the lot if you're feeling pessimistic about the weather... yep, the ROS Edition of the Gabba with legendary wind and rain protection is down a huge 75%, now just £55!

We've rated various iterations of the Gabba very well over the years, and this one is available in numerous colourways with that whopping discount. There's also the AW22 version in black, half price at £95 if you'd prefer, and a better than half price offer on the Perfetto long-sleeved jacket, down to £135 from an RRP of £275.

Grab a Gabba ROS Special Edition for just £55, a whopping 75% off

TPU tubes for less: Pirelli SmarTUBE down to £12.99, Tubolito Road down to £16.99

If you want to shed some weight off your bike, TPU tubes are a great place to start - and while they are considerably more expensive than standard inner tubes, it's probably the cheapest way to drop that weight, without dropping it off yourself!

Bikeinn are leading when it comes to discounts on these compact, lightweight tubes right now, with Pirelli's SmarTUBE down to £12.99 (49% off) and Tubolito's Road Presta with 80mm valves at £16.99 (33% off). The Pirelli weighs 70g per tube in the 60mm version and the Tubolito just 40g in the 80mm if you were wondering.

Pirelli also do the P Zero version that is just 39g (read our review here), and that is currently £16.99 on Bikeinn.

Get the Pirelli SmarTUBE for £12.99 at Bikeinn

Get the Tubolito Road 80mm for £16.99

Spotted any incredible cycling deals, or just know of a product, brand or bike shop that deserves a shout-out? Let us know in the comments or email tech [at] road.cc with your suggestions