road.cc Dealclincher takeover: up to 40% off Hunt wheels, Shimano 105 Di2 for £849, £1,500 off Ribble Endurance SL R Disc, 50% off Altura bib shorts & more

Spring savings have sprung, and we've rounded up some of the best cycling deals we've found recently. Enjoy up to 40% off Hunt wheels, cycling jackets for under £20, and electronic groupsets at around half price. There are plenty more great deals too!

Hunt wheelsets now up to 40% off in spring sale

Kicking off this week's deals is British bike brand Hunt with up to 40% off selected road, gravel and mountain bike wheelsets in its spring sale.

Amongst the top discounts is the Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc Wheelset, now available for £1,014.30, down from £1,449. If it's a pair of gravel wheels you're after, the Hunt 35 Carbon Gravel Wheelset is now down to £629.30

Check out the full range of discounted wheels here

Shimano's 105 Di2 groupset is down to £849 from £1,659

Shimano’s 105 Di2, their entry-level electronic groupset, is now available for significantly less than its RRP. Using technology from Dura-Ace and Ultegra, you can now grab the 105 Di2 for under £1,000, with a discount of around 50%.

It’s a 12-speed groupset, available with 50/34 or 52/36 chainsets, and crank lengths ranging from 165mm to 175mm.

Buy now for £849 from The Bike Doctor

Grab a Van Rysel mid-season long-sleeve jersey for just £17.99

This Van Ryhttps://saddleback.avln.me/c/bdhMpTDNICGQsel men's mid-season long-sleeve jersey was already a steal at £19.99, but now it's even better value at just £17.99.

Hopefully we've seen the last of jacket weather, but we can't imagine this current spell of sunny weather is going to stick around forever. So, this long sleeve mid-season jersey is ideal for early morning starts and post-work rides.

Get this mid-season long-sleeve jersey for £17.99 from Decathlon

Save £100 on the Specialized S-Works Evade 3 helmet at Tredz

Originally priced at £250, the Specialized S-Works Evade 3 helmet, which scored an 8/10 in its road.cc review, now has £100 off in the black and red colourways.

Specialized claims the S-Works Evade 3 is the most aerodynamic helmet in the peloton, without compromising airflow, weight or comfort.

This model gets MIPS Air Node technology, which helps reduce rotational forces transferred to the head during impact, and it's also compatible with Specialized's ANGi Crash Sensor.

Buy the Specialized S-Works Evade 3 helmet for £149.99 from Tredz

The Knog Plus Light Set is now just £17.99, with a 47% discount

Scoring an 8/10 in its road.cc review, the Knog Plus Light Set is bright, exceptionally light at 12g each, and super-simple to use.

The front light offers 40 lumens, while the rear light has half the output at 20 lumens, but is still impressively bright.

You can grab a set for £17.99 from Sport and Leisure, saving 47%.

Order now for £17.99 from Sport and Leisure

Save up to 69% on Reserve wheels at Merlin Cycles

Ridden at the highest level by Team Visma-Lease a Bike, Reserve wheels are now available with discounts of up to 69% at Merlin Cycles.

With a saving of 54%, the Reserve 34|37 Carbon Road Wheelset - complete with Continental GP5000 S TR tyres, rotors and Stans tubeless tyre sealant - is now just £775.

If you're after a deeper set of wheels, the Reserve 52|63 Aero 350 Carbon Road Wheelset has a saving of 33%, bringing the price down to £1,069.

See the full Reserve wheels sale at Merlin Cycles here

Get Altura's Icon Bib Shorts for £42.50, that's 50% off

There are some great bargains on Altura's website, including these Icon Bib Shorts which are now half price at £42.50.

There are plenty more deals too, like the Icon Plus Men's Short Sleeve Jersey that's just £29, down from £70.

Head over to Altura's website to see the full range of deals

Save £1,500 on Ribble's Endurance SL R Disc - Sport

Ribble's Endurance SL R is their flagship carbon endurance bike, designed to combine "World Tour-worthy performance with the ride-boosting elements of an endurance bike".

The Sport specification is equipped with Shimano’s 105 12-speed Di2 groupset, Mavic Ksyrium 30 Disc wheels and 28mm Pirelli P-Zero tyres, and is now down to £2,999.

The Enthusiast model, featuring Ultegra Di2 and Mavic Cosmic S 42 carbon wheels, is also discounted from £5,299 to £3,999.

Buy the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc - Sport for £2,999 from Ribble

Sportful's Hot Pack Easylight Vest is now only £26 from Saddleback

The Sportful Hot Pack Easylight Vest is now 60% off, priced at just £26, making it the ideal extra layer for cooler temperatures or to increase visibility when light fades.

Lightweight, water-repellent, and windproof, it’s a handy piece to keep stashed in case you need it. It's also available in yellow, black, and white, all at the discounted price of £26.

Get the Sportful Hot Pack Easylight Vest for £26 from Saddleback

Supacaz Super Sticky Kush Handlebar Tape Galaxy is now £19.50, 41% off

Supacaz claims that the Super Sticky Kush handlebar tape is "the best bar tape ever", designed for high performance and elimination of all vibrations.

This version features a celeste galaxy print, adding a touch of customisation to your setup.

Buy now for £19.50 from Certini, down from £32.99

Have you come across any other great cycling deals lately? Let us know in the comments below.